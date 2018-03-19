Trending stories: Rajon Rondo doesn't love Ray Allen and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 18 05:12 PM
Early in the Derrick Rose Experiment, the results have not been encouraging for a Wolves team chasing their first playoff berth in 14 years.

March 18 10:43 PM
In a surprising turn of events, Isaiah Thomas tweeted Sunday night that with regard to a Boston Celtics return, “Anything can happen.”

March 18 01:20 AM
It happened again Saturday night, as Calderon helped the Cavs finish a tiring six-game road trip with a 114-109 win against the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls.

March 18 07:52 PM
The Miami Heat continued its efforts to support family members, friends and the community impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month with an appearance at a basketball event on Sunday.

March 18 08:29 PM
Rajon Rondo, who is brought up negatively in Ray Allen’s book, says his former teammate just wants attention.

March 18 01:48 PM
Dwight Jaynes has been impressed with the Blazers taking it upon themselves to secure victories in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Plus, he is already looking past Sunday’s Clippers’ game and he has a guarantee about Tuesday’s game vs. the Rockets.

March 18 11:40 AM
Heat rookie Bam Adebayo has started the past four games since Hassan Whiteside went down with a hip injury, and put together a great performance in Miami’s 92-91 win over the Lakers on Friday.

March 18 11:46 AM
Los Angeles Lakers legends, including Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, graced the cover of SLAM Magazine’s Top 100 players issue.

