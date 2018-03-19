Trending stories: Rajon Rondo doesn't love Ray Allen and more

Has Jose Calderon earned more playing time for Cavaliers moving forward? – via cleveland.com March 18 01:20 AM It happened again Saturday night, as Calderon helped the Cavs finish a tiring six-game road trip with a 114-109 win against the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls. Shares

Rondo: Allen just wants ‘attention’ with book – via espn.com March 18 08:29 PM Rajon Rondo, who is brought up negatively in Ray Allen’s book, says his former teammate just wants attention. Shares

Portland is taking charge of its playoff race – via nbcsports.com March 18 01:48 PM Dwight Jaynes has been impressed with the Blazers taking it upon themselves to secure victories in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Plus, he is already looking past Sunday’s Clippers’ game and he has a guarantee about Tuesday’s game vs. the Rockets. Shares