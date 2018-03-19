Trending stories: Rajon Rondo doesn't love Ray Allen and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The view through Tom Thibodeau’s Rose-colored glasses is not… – via theathletic.com
March 18 05:12 PM
Early in the Derrick Rose Experiment, the results have not been encouraging for a Wolves team chasing their first playoff berth in 14 years.
Isaiah Thomas on possible Boston Celtics return: ‘Anything can happen’ – via celticswire.usatoday.com
March 18 10:43 PM
In a surprising turn of events, Isaiah Thomas tweeted Sunday night that with regard to a Boston Celtics return, “Anything can happen.”
Has Jose Calderon earned more playing time for Cavaliers moving forward? – via cleveland.com
March 18 01:20 AM
It happened again Saturday night, as Calderon helped the Cavs finish a tiring six-game road trip with a 114-109 win against the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls.
Members of the Heat — wearing ‘Parkland Strong’ t-shirts — attend Douglas basketball event – via miamiherald.com
March 18 07:52 PM
The Miami Heat continued its efforts to support family members, friends and the community impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month with an appearance at a basketball event on Sunday.
Rondo: Allen just wants ‘attention’ with book – via espn.com
March 18 08:29 PM
Rajon Rondo, who is brought up negatively in Ray Allen’s book, says his former teammate just wants attention.
Portland is taking charge of its playoff race – via nbcsports.com
March 18 01:48 PM
Dwight Jaynes has been impressed with the Blazers taking it upon themselves to secure victories in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Plus, he is already looking past Sunday’s Clippers’ game and he has a guarantee about Tuesday’s game vs. the Rockets.
With Hassan Whiteside out, Heat rookie seizing every opportunity to learn and grow – via miamiherald.com
March 18 11:40 AM
Heat rookie Bam Adebayo has started the past four games since Hassan Whiteside went down with a hip injury, and put together a great performance in Miami’s 92-91 win over the Lakers on Friday.
Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson Among Lakers Legends To Grace Slam Magazine Top 100 Players Issue Cover – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
March 18 11:46 AM
Los Angeles Lakers legends, including Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, graced the cover of SLAM Magazine’s Top 100 players issue.
