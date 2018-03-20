Hawks' Taurean Prince has a sweet spot on right corner three-pointers

Atlanta Hawks small forward Taurean Prince has been one of the few bright spots on a roster otherwise struggling in the Eastern Conference.

How hot is @taureanprince? Over last 4, his numbers have been matched by just three other players in NBA history. (Harden, Granger, Kobe): AVG 30+ ppg; 5+ 3s; 8+ reb. (4-game span). — Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) March 20, 2018

Only Portland’s Damian Lillard and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker have made more three-pointers since the All-Star break than Prince. Michael Pina wrote about where the 23-year-old has made an impact with the Hawks (via VICE Sports):

“During his first 10 games this year, Prince averaged 3.8 threes per game. During his last 10 games, he averaged 8.9 threes per game. That feels like a big deal … Prince has flashed improvement in a few important areas. The sexiest and least sustainable trait is three-point shooting, where Prince’s accuracy has leapt from one of the worst outside threats at his position to a substantially more reliable option.”

Prince is averaging 1.16 points per possession on three-point jump shots, which ranks No. 9 overall among those with as many opportunities.

Indiana’s Darren Collison is the only player who has been more accurate on right-corner three-pointers (minimum: 25 attempts) so far this season. Prince ranks in the 90th percentile on corner three-pointers, per Cleaning The Glass.

This is something head coach Mike Budenholzer has wanted to see from the second-year player (via FOX Sports South):

“We’re actually sometimes wrestling with him just to shoot it more. He wants to drive. He wants to attack. He wants to get to the basket. I think he’ll always have somewhat of a balance. He’s not just gonna become a catch-and-shoot guy. We’re actually just pushing him to shoot more, shoot more.”

Prince has improved as a catch-and-shoot player from downtown this season. Last season, he was 33.7 percent when he had those shot opportunities while this year he is currently 40.4 percent on these attempts.

He has had seven games with five or more three-pointers this year and is he continues to progress, Prince will add the value many expected from him out of college.

Taurean Prince has really impressed me this season. His corner three-pointer has gotten deadly and his decision making is steadily improving — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) February 7, 2015