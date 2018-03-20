Jordan Crawford on not being in the NBA, recent free-agent workouts, misconceptions, stories from his NBA stops and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by six-year NBA veteran Jordan Crawford to discuss his current free agency, how frustrating it is to be out of the league, why teams have been hesitant to add him, misconceptions about him, stories from his various NBA stops and more. Time-stamps are below.

1:40: A lot of people feel Crawford belongs in the NBA. He’s averaged 12.3 points per game over the course of his career and he’s in his prime at 29 years old. He discusses how frustrating is it that he currently a free agent.

2:50: Crawford shares his opinion – and what he’s heard – about why teams are hesitant to add him.

4:20: Crawford believes he’s misunderstood and that some of the mistakes that he made earlier in his career continue to hurt his stock. He discusses the misconceptions about him and what it’s like to have mistakes from his early 20s continue to define him.

6:40: HoopsHype interviewed Crawford earlier this season when he was playing well for the New Orleans Pelicans. There was some surprise when he was waived. Did the move shock Crawford or did he see it coming?

8:10: Crawford explains how, these days, when a team waives him, people assume it’s not basketball related. He also says that he rarely gets the chance to talk with executives to change how he’s perceived, so rumors and pre-conceived notions limit his playing opportunities.

9:30: Crawford shares some of his regrets and things he wished he would’ve changed sooner?

13:05: There has been a lot of talk about how tanking or long rebuilding periods negatively effect players and team culture. Crawford played for a number of rebuilding teams – most notably the Washington Wizards, who went 43-105 in his two full seasons there – so he shares his thoughts on the impact it had on him and it created a reputation that followed him.

15:30: Crawford explains how he can significantly help an NBA team right now, if he’s given an opportunity.

16:30: Crawford reveals that he recently worked out for two teams that are currently in the playoff picture and what kind of feedback he received.

18:05: Growing up, when did Crawford first realize just how talented he was as a player and that professional basketball was a realistic possibility for him.

19:05: Jordan’s brothers both played college basketball: Joe Crawford starred at Kentucky and Jalen Crawford played at Bradley Univeristy. Joe was actually drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and had a stint with the New York Knicks before heading overseas. Jordan discusses childhood pick-up games with his brothers and how they all pushed each other to get better.

22:15: Crawford discusses his infamous dunk on LeBron James during a Nike camp back when he was just a college sophomore. He admits he initially hated the attention he received since that one play overshadowed everything else he had done and how he later grew to embrace it.

25:00: Crawford has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. Which stint was his favorite?

26:05: Crawford played for Brad Stevens on the Celtics during his first season as an NBA head coach. He discusses Stevens’ first year and what makes him an elite coach. He then shares what characteristics he feels make a coach great.

29:05: Going to China was really significant in Crawford’s development. That’s when he looked in the mirror and made some changes about how he approached the game. He shares how he grew on and off the court, and how the fans treated him because he was a star who averaged 43 points per game.

32:20: Crawford joined the Warriors during the 2013-14 season. He’s not surprised at all by Golden State’s success now since he saw the foundation back then, including the rise of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He also discusses how Draymond Green was essential to the team’s success and a locker room leader – even when he was a young player who barely got playing time.

36:20: Crawford shares how much the NBA’s game play has changed since he entered the league in 2010.

37:40: Do the Houston Rockets have what it takes to defeat the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series?

39:05: Crawford played in the G League recently. He discusses what that experience was like and how underrated the talent pool is in the league.

42:40: Who are the defenders that gave Crawford the most difficult time throughout his NBA career?

