NBA podcasts du jour: On the Tyronn Lue situation and more

March 20 02:19 AM

Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 108-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He also says Ben Simmons’ ninth triple-double (11 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds) should secure the rookie-of-the-year award for the point guard. Pompey also comments on Dwight Howard’s blaming the officiating on the outcome of the game.

