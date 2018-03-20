NBA podcasts du jour: On the Tyronn Lue situation and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Robert Covington Interview – via rightstorickysanchez.com
March 20 06:50 AM
One of the Children Of The Process, Robert Covington, joins us for a short interview to preview his appearance at the 2018 Lottery Party. We purposely did not ask him about much basketball, as we’re saving that for his appearance at our live show at the Lottery Party. We did get him to talk Hinkie banner, Brogdon booing, TJ in practice and skipping the Eastern Conference Finals.
Lottery Party presale is 3/21 if you’re getting the Ricky Newsletter, and 3/23 for the general public …
March 20 03:01 AM
On today’s episode Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin with quick thoughts after a weekend watching Michigan, Michigan St., UMBC, college refs, Syracuse’s zone, and the rest of the NCAA Tournament. Then they move back to the NBA (11:34), where injuries to the Cavs, Warriors, and Celtics are quickly becoming the biggest story of the NBA’s stretch run …
March 20 02:19 AM
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 108-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He also says Ben Simmons’ ninth triple-double (11 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds) should secure the rookie-of-the-year award for the point guard. Pompey also comments on Dwight Howard’s blaming the officiating on the outcome of the game.
Ty Lue Steps Away, the Hobbled Warriors, and Anthony Davis Takes Flight | Heat Check (Ep. 231) – via theringer.com
March 19 05:34 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Juliet Litman to discuss the impact of Tyronn Lue temporarily stepping away as the Cavaliers’ head coach, due to illness (2:20). Then, Haley O’Shaughnessy and Danny Chau discuss how the Warriors’ recent slew of injuries affect the Western Conference playoff picture (24:44) and variability in the Eastern Conference playoff picture (39:54) …
LeBron, Lillard and Westbrook (oh my) – via espn.com
March 19 03:14 PM
Ramona Shelburne, Chiney Ogwumike and Royce Young chat about Ty Lue (2:55), LeBron (8:10), the impressive Blazers (13:50) and the resurgent Thunder (33:40).
🚨🚨EMERGENCY Tyronn Lue Steps Down Podcast🚨🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
March 19 02:58 PM
Why has Tyronn Lue Stepped down temporarily as the Cavs Coach? What does this mean fro the title hopes in Cleveland? Did you see the biggest upset in March Madness history?
March 19 10:38 AM
Bullets legend Phil Chenier goes in-depth on his playing and broadcasting career with the Wizards organization ahead of his jersey retirement on March 23. Chenier told great stories and shared what the ceremony will mean to him and his family.
March 19 09:37 AM
March 19 09:17 AM
Golden State has assumed the mantle of the NBA’s dominant franchise from the San Antonio Spurs, but can the Warriors keep up the pace for nearly 20 years as their rivals from Texas did? Mark Medina takes a in-depth look at the similarities between the two franchises and how Golden State can achieve that goal, with exclusive one on one audio with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and superstar Draymond Green, plus more audio from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
