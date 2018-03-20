Sneakers of the night in the NBA: King James wears burgundy LeBrons and more

As the regular season hits the final stretch, players around the league have been rocking all sorts of heat. Check out some of the top sneakers from last night’s action.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15 PE

On the night of his 70th consecutive game played, the King messed around and had a triple-double (40 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in a burgundy LeBron 15 with a gum bottom.

To match Sacramento’s City Edition uniforms, which features baby blue with hues of red, Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox sported the Kobe A.D. Mid “Passion.”

Lonzo Ball : Big Baller Brand ZO2 Remix

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball continues to rep the triple B’s every time he steps on the hardwood, as he rocked his black signature sneakers on the road against the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE

An avid Kobe sneaker wearer, the Greek Freak kept it simple last night with a white-and-gold Kobe A.D. Mid PE with his “34” etched on the ankle to accompany the Bucks’ cream-colored jerseys.

Kevin Love : Nike HyperDunk 2017

In his return to the starting lineup for the first time since January, Love scored 18 points and seven rebounds in the Hyperdunk 2017.

Victor Oladipo : Air Jordan XX2 PE

One of Oladipo’s biggest highlights of the night was the emphatic put-back dunk that sent fans inside the Bankers Life Fieldhouse into a frenzy – all while wearing his Pacers-colored AJXX2 PEs.