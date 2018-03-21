10 things you may not know about Kyle Lowry

1. Jerry West was super excited after drafting him (along with Rudy Gay and Alexander Johnson) in 2006.

“This is probably the happiest I’ve ever been walking out of a draft room,” West said.

2. He hasn’t dunked in an NBA game since 2008.

3. He scored 56 points in his rookie season.

4. He had a signature shoe with PEAK.

5. He signed an offer sheet with the Cavs days after ripping owner Dan Gilbert for his reaction to ‘The Decision’.

6. The Rockets traded him to Toronto for Gary Forbes and a first-round pick.

7. He’s the oldest point guard to make the All-Star Game since Steve Nash in 2012.

8. He released his own line of juice drinks: FamJuice.

9. He’s No. 2 in Win Shares in Toronto Raptors’ history Only Chris Bosh is ahead of him.

10. He’s a HoopsHype reader.

Related 10 things you may not know about Kemba Walker

Related 10 things you may not know about Gregg Popovich

Related 10 things you may not know about LaMarcus Aldridge

Related Dirk Nowitzki in video games through the years