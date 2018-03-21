Warriors are also the best mid-range shooting team in the league

The Golden State Warriors are known for their success from three-point range but there is another part of their offense just as important.

The Golden State Warriors are getting more value from the mid-range than any NBA team in 20 years. That's right: the mid-range. They have quietly made a bad shot good. https://t.co/IRgInm5J1r — Ben Cohen (@bzcohen) March 20, 2018

Ben Cohen explained why the mid-range game has become such an integral part of their identity (via Wall Street Journal):

“This inefficient shot has become a market inefficiency for them to exploit. Golden State is now reaping more value from the mid-range than any NBA team in 20 years. The Warriors are shooting 48.2% on their long twos in a season when the league average is 40.4%. They are making a bad shot good.”

The Warriors have been the most efficient team (0.93 points per possession) on shots between 17 feet from the basket and the three-point line, according to Synergy Sports.

Golden State has connected on 9.3 mid-range shots per game, which leads the Western Conference. Kevin Durant (2.9) and Klay Thompson (2.6) both rank Top 5 in the West for most mid-range shots made per game.

Stephen Curry ranks No. 1 overall in accuracy (59.3 percent) among those with at least 20 attempts so far this season.

Quinn Cook when Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry + Klay Thompson aren't on the floor: 20.2 points + 4.3 assists per 36 minutes. His midrange game, jump shot + efficiency on spot-up attempts have been great while on the Warriors. More on @hoopshype: https://t.co/DqQa9G45fJ #DubNation — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) March 18, 2018

Quinn Cook, who is still fighting for a spot in the playoff rotation, has also stepped up as an impressive mid-range shooter. He is 17-for-30 (56.7 percent) on mid-range shots, which ranks No. 5 among those with 20 attempts.

Shaun Livington has improved his stroke from the area, shooting 37-of-78 (47.6 percent) since January 1. David West and Nick Young have both attempted at least mid-range shot per game but maintain a better accuracy than the league average.

Golden State big men Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee are shooting well on mid-range field goal attempts, though those two (and Omri Casspi) have a smaller sample size. The overall distribution of their success on such shots for the Warriors is a true thing of beauty to behold.