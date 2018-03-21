NBA podcasts du jour: On Lakers' free agent plans and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 76: Salary Cap Expert Larry Coon Confident in Los Angeles Lakers’ Free Agent Plans
March 21 07:06 AM
Is the price to dump Luol Deng worthwhile for the Lakers?
March 21 06:02 AM
Booz and Nate are back for another episode of the Holdat Podcast. Today the guys give their take on Ty Lue’s decision to take some time away from the Cavs in order to get his health back on track, how Booz did not like Roy Hibbert and let him know it when they played each other and with their brackets busted Booz and Nate take a look at the Syracuse Zone Defense and how the Duke Blue Devils match up against the Orange.
Blazers Surprise, UMBC Upset, Coaches On The Hot Seat – via bballbreakdown.com
March 21 06:00 AM
Coach Nick’s live SBNation Radio show, brought to you without interruptions. Sean Highkin broke down what’s going on with the surprise Trail Blazers, Adam Stanco discussed the shocking upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, and Steve Kyler (Basketball Insiders) gives a run down on which coaches are most likely getting fired after this season.…
LOCKED ON NBA- March 21: Stan Van Gundy’s job in jeopardy? & NBA taking control of youth basketball from Locked on NBA
March 21 03:01 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. A wild night in the NBA saw some crushing losses for Western Conference playoff teams. John Karalis & Jake Madision discuss that, a shakeup that could cost Stan Van Gundy his front office gig, and how the NBA is starting to take control of all of American basketball. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
POST GAME: CELTICS vs Thunder | Mar. 20 | Kyrie Irving | Russell Westbrook from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
March 21 01:40 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (47-22) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (43-29) 8 p.m. TD Garden Boston, MA.
No Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown again and Marcus Smart’s officially out for the season (recycled because it still holds true tonight). Celtics face the Thunder undermanned as they continue to rise up the west standings to 4th …
March 21 01:30 AM
In this episode, I chat with Reags from over at Barstool about what we saw in the NCAA Tournament, and what we expect to see going forward. First though, we chat about gambling on the Tournament, and the mess that was the opening weekend from that perspective. Then we chat about some of the funnier moments we saw from the weekend, some of the biggest news from this past weekend …
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Breaking Down The Western Conference Playoff Race – via basketballinsiders.com
March 20 11:17 PM
Basketball Insiders Deputy Editor Jesse Blancarte and Writer James Blancarte break down the Western Conference playoff race and check in on the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Ep. 49 – Mike Gorman on Paul Pierce, Larry Bird, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James & Michael Jordan – via Chris Broussard
March 20 11:04 PM
Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman joins the show to discuss Kyrie Irving’s similarities to Larry Bird, why Paul Pierce is the best offensive player in Celtics’ history, Michael Jordan’s 63-point game at the Boston Garden, Danny Ainge’s quest for Anthony Davis and why the 2008 title team was his favorite Celtics’ team of all time. Finally, Jason McIntyre is back to make the case for Damian Lillard on first team All NBA and why the Lakers have a brighter future than the 76ers.
Playoff Picture Musical Chairs, Post-Lue Cavs, and Prospects Out of March Madness | Ep. 232 – via theringer.com
March 20 02:51 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss hypothetical first-round matchups in the Western Conference (3:54), how the Cavs will fare during Tyronn Lue’s hiatus (19:41), and the fluctuating draft stocks of NBA prospects who have been bumped out of the NCAA tournament (31:30).
March 20 01:07 PM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week are two guests: Former NBA forward Brian Scalabrine on Ty Lue’s health problems, Portland’s hot play, Utah’s second half surge, Boston’s injuries and more. Later, Mannix sits down with Blazers guar
NBA writer Sam Smith – via usatoday.com
March 20 10:16 AM
USA TODAY Sports Insider Jeff Zillgitt talks with veteran NBA writer Sam Smith, who covered Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, about Sam’s new book titled Hard Labor: The Battle That Birthed the Billion-Dollar NBA. Sam shares his insights about an era of basketball that was historical – with its share of political, racial and social issues as players fought for their rights on and off the court …
LOCKED ON NBA – Cavs Win Without Ty Lue, Double OT in Miami, and Jimmy Butler Impending Return from Locked on NBA
March 20 08:14 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap Monday night’s slate of games, including the Cavaliers beating the Bucks with Kevin Love, but without Ty Lue, the Heat winning a double-overtime thriller against the Nuggets, and the Warriors losing yet another star in a loss to the Spurs. Then they talk about how Ty Lue’s absence will impact the Cavs and Jimmy Butler possibly returning for the Timberwolves before the playoffs. …
