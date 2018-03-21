NBA podcasts du jour: On Lakers' free agent plans and more

March 21 06:02 AM

Booz and Nate are back for another episode of the Holdat Podcast. Today the guys give their take on Ty Lue’s decision to take some time away from the Cavs in order to get his health back on track, how Booz did not like Roy Hibbert and let him know it when they played each other and with their brackets busted Booz and Nate take a look at the Syracuse Zone Defense and how the Duke Blue Devils match up against the Orange.