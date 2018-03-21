Sneakers of the night in the NBA: Chris Paul debuts new shoe and more

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trailblazers didn’t disappoint NBA fans. Not only did the Rockets’ tandem of Chris Paul and James Harden combine for 64 points, giving the team its 57th win of the season, but both players introduced new sneakers too

Dennis Schroeder set a career-high in points on the road in the PG1, Jeff Teague wore the Air Jordan X in a win at home and PJ Tucker brought out a popular colorway of the Kobe V.

Check out some of the best kicks from around the league below.

Chris Paul : Jordan CP3.XI “Rocket fuel”

Prior to last night’s Players Only main event, Chris Paul posted a picture on his Snapchat account of a new Jordan Brand model with “11” followed “Rocket Fuel” in parenthesis right before the news broke online that Paul was debuting his 11th signature shoe, the CP3.XI, with the Jumpman. The Rockets pulled out the 115-111 win at the Moda Center as Paul finished with 22 points. The CP3.XI is set to release in April.

Dennis Schroder : Nike PG1 “VOLT”

Not only did the Hawks end the Jazz’s nine-game winning streak, but Dennis Schroder poured in a career-high 41 points (17 in the fourth quarter) in the vibrant PG1 “Volt.”

The Beard’s patented move, you know, the one where he breaks down defenders on the perimeter before stepping back and draining a three-pointer, received its own colorway on the Harden Vol. 2, James’s second signature shoe with the Three Stripes. The shoe features a blue PrimeKnit upper with baby blue and red on the inside and a white and translucent outsole. The Harden Vol. 2 “Step-Back” releases in stores 4/1.

Jeff Teague switched up his on-court sneaker rotation during last night’s home game against the Clippers. Known for wearing the Nike Air Zoom Generation (LeBron‘s first signature sneaker with Nike), Teague broke out the Jordan X “Cool Grey” that released back in late January. The sneaker features an all-grey color scheme with hints of red, white, blue, yellow, orange and purple on the sole, which represents six different foes Michael Jordan faced during his six titles with Bulls.

The adidas-endorsed rookie has broken out some great colorways throughout the season. Last night against the Hawks, Donovan Mitchell broke out these salmon-colored Crazy Explosive 2017 PEs.

Every time PJ Tucker steps onto the court, he doesn’t disappoint with his sneakers. Known for variety, wearing sought after Nike and Jordan basketball models and a plethora of player-exclusive sneakers, Tucker rocked the Nike Kobe V “Bruce Lee” custom by Smokin ACES against Portland.

All photos courtesy of Getty Images and USA Today Sports.