Trending stories: Kyle Lowry laughs at haters and more

Next level: Young leaves OU to enter NBA draft – via espn.com
March 20 09:04 AM
Trae Young, who averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists as a freshman at Oklahoma, is entering the NBA draft and is projected as a lottery pick.
Trae Young: Time has come for me to enter NBA draft – via espn.com
March 20 09:05 AM
Oklahoma guard Trae Young always dreamed of making the NCAA tournament, but now he’s moving on to his next big goal — the NBA.
Kyle Korver to miss Raptors game following his brother’s death – via cleveland.com
March 20 10:47 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kyle Korver is not expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors Wednesday because of the death of his younger brother. Kirk Korver, 27, died Tuesday in Iowa. He became seriously ill last week. “We are very sad…
Allen Crabbe’s disappointing season about to get 1 silver lining – via nypost.com
March 20 11:55 PM
Allen Crabbe is just four 3–pointers — or one hot half — away from breaking the Nets’ single-season record. For much of his first season in Brooklyn, Crabbe’s production hasn’t matched his $19.3 mi…
Sources: Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson fractures left foot again – via sports.yahoo.com
March 20 11:54 PM
Notre Dame standout Bonzie Colson — an NBA draft prospect — suffered a fractured left foot in the Fighting Irish’s second-round loss in the NIT on Saturday, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Raptors star Kyle Lowry is laughing — with his team, at his haters and about his future – via cbssports.com
March 20 02:34 PM
The four-time All-Star has his eye on playoff success and doesn’t mind rubbing people the wrong way
Iso-Ball was on the way out of the NBA, until the Rockets reinvented it – via sbnation.com
March 20 12:07 PM
As the rest of the league slowly phased out this seemingly outdated style, the Rockets have embraced it in their own unique way.
Vince Carter mocks Blake Griffin complaining to ref (video) – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 20 09:00 PM
Kings forward provides fun moment in loss to Pistons
Assertive James Johnson is trending in the right direction, but can he keep it up? – via miamiherald.com
March 20 12:40 PM
The Heat (38-33) is hoping James Johnson’s explosive performance in overtime Monday propels him to greater things as the playoffs near.
Ex-Mavericks employee rips Mark Cuban’s response to sexual harassment claims – via sports.yahoo.com
March 20 01:01 PM
Melissa Weisenhaupt, a marketing manager for the Mavericks from 2010-14, is no longer anonymous.
Warriors clear Stephen Curry to begin practicing – via mercurynews.com
March 20 05:44 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry plans to play on Friday against Atlanta after missing the past six games with an injured right ankle.
15 Years Ago: Melo’s Syracuse Memories – via bleacherreport.com
March 20 02:39 PM
“I could not sleep. I just remember being up in the room, listening to this big boom box and just blasting my music, and talking to everyone back home,” Carmelo Anthony said …
Eric Musselman’s failure with Kings led to career rebuild, star turn at Nevada – via sportingnews.com
March 20 12:43 PM
For fans of the NBA, seeing Eric Musselman on a sideline again feels a bit like a resurrection. Even Musselman wonders how he ended up at Nevada, leading his underdog team to the Sweet 16.
Red-hot Blazers appear to be among West’s best, but postseason will be proving ground – via sports.yahoo.com
March 20 02:59 AM
A 13-game winning streak has catapulted Portland into third place in a crowded Western Conference playoff field.
