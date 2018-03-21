Trending stories: Kyle Lowry laughs at haters and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 20 09:04 AM
Trae Young, who averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists as a freshman at Oklahoma, is entering the NBA draft and is projected as a lottery pick.

March 20 09:05 AM
Oklahoma guard Trae Young always dreamed of making the NCAA tournament, but now he’s moving on to his next big goal — the NBA.

March 20 10:47 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kyle Korver is not expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors Wednesday because of the death of his younger brother. Kirk Korver, 27, died Tuesday in Iowa. He became seriously ill last week. “We are very sad…

March 20 11:55 PM
Allen Crabbe is just four 3–pointers — or one hot half — away from breaking the Nets’ single-season record. For much of his first season in Brooklyn, Crabbe’s production hasn’t matched his $19.3 mi…

March 20 11:54 PM
Notre Dame standout Bonzie Colson — an NBA draft prospect — suffered a fractured left foot in the Fighting Irish’s second-round loss in the NIT on Saturday, sources told Yahoo Sports.

March 20 02:34 PM
The four-time All-Star has his eye on playoff success and doesn’t mind rubbing people the wrong way

March 20 12:07 PM
As the rest of the league slowly phased out this seemingly outdated style, the Rockets have embraced it in their own unique way.

March 20 09:00 PM
Kings forward provides fun moment in loss to Pistons

March 20 12:40 PM
The Heat (38-33) is hoping James Johnson’s explosive performance in overtime Monday propels him to greater things as the playoffs near.

March 20 01:01 PM
Melissa Weisenhaupt, a marketing manager for the Mavericks from 2010-14, is no longer anonymous.

March 20 05:44 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry plans to play on Friday against Atlanta after missing the past six games with an injured right ankle.

15 Years Ago: Melo’s Syracuse Memories – via bleacherreport.com

March 20 02:39 PM
“I could not sleep. I just remember being up in the room, listening to this big boom box and just blasting my music, and talking to everyone back home,” Carmelo Anthony said …

March 20 12:43 PM
For fans of the NBA, seeing Eric Musselman on a sideline again feels a bit like a resurrection. Even Musselman wonders how he ended up at Nevada, leading his underdog team to the Sweet 16.

March 20 02:59 AM
A 13-game winning streak has catapulted Portland into third place in a crowded Western Conference playoff field.

