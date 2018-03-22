NBA podcasts du jour: Talking draft class and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
ESPN’s Tim Legler – via espn.com
March 22 03:06 AM
ESPN’s Tim Legler joins The Woj Pod to discuss James Harden’s MVP season, the Rockets-Warriors matchup, the evolution of the three-point shot in the NBA, Legler’s incredible journey to the NBA, how much more valuable Legler’s shooting talent would be in the modern NBA and his desire and belief that he could succeed as a college basketball coach.
2018 NBA Draft Class Analysis with Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman – via bleacherreport.com
March 21 05:46 PM
Bleacher Report’s NBA draft expert, Jonathan Wasserman, returns to break down the 2018 Draft Class including Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Mikal Bridges of Villanova, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Kentucky, and Luka Doncic. He and Howard review last year’s draft class top picks… who’s been a surprise, who’s been a bust, who st ……
Chase was joined by guest co-host Travis Thomas to break down Bradley Beal’s chances to make All-NBA, the level of concern about John Wall’s injury rehab, why the East may have a crazy finish, Trae Young’s draft stock and must-haves for snow days.
March 21 01:33 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
March 21 08:21 AM
Most Golden State fans know Jim Barnett as the color analyst for the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area, but not all of them may know that Barnett played for years in the NBA. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group caught up with Barnett to get his take on the injuries that have besieged the Warriors in recent weeks, as he suffered from several of those same maladies in his playing days.
