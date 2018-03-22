NBA sneakers of the night: DeMar DeRozan debuts new Kobe shoe and more

Yesterday’s mid-week matinee between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors had hoop fans eager to watch these two teams cross paths in the playoffs. In terms of sneakers, DeMar DeRozan broke out a new sneaker from the Kobe Bryant line, while LeBron rocked one of his famous sneaker colorways on his 15th signature shoe.

Dwight Howard put up Superman-esque stats in PEAK’s, Ben Simmons had some custom animal skin Nike’s, Malik Beasley brought back an old LeBron model and Kemba Walker kept it simple with a clean pair of Air Jordan Xs.

Check out some of the best sneakers from around the league last night.

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Kobe NXT 360

As the new face of the Black Mamba’s sneaker line, DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points and debuted the Kobe NXT 360 yesterday against Cleveland. The shoe features a Flyknit upper that wraps around the foot with a 360-degree construction.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15 “Fruity Pebbles”

At 33 years and 81 days old, LeBron James continues to do LeBron James things on the court. As the Cavs rallied back from 15 points against the Raptors, The King had an absurd stat line (35 points, 17 assists, 0 turnovers), becoming the oldest player with 17 dimes and 0 assists since 1983-84, while rocking the LeBron 15 “Fruity Pebbles.”

Ben Simmons : Nike HyperDunk 2017

The Rookie of the Year candidate put a twist on his HyperDunk’s with a snakeskin upper to complement the Sixers’ colors with the team’s logo and his No. 25 on the back of each shoe.

Dwight Howard : PEAK DH2

While LeBron James’s stat line was primarily the talk of the night, Dwight Howard went out for 32 points and 30 rebounds in his signature PEAK DH2 sneaker, joining Kevin Love as the only two players to have a 30/30 game in the last 35 seasons.

Josh Richardson : Air Jordan XX “Playoff”

The third-year player may be sending messages through his sneakers that he’s ready for the postseason as he wore the clean black-and-white colorway of the Air Jordan XX “Playoff” last night against Knicks.

Markieff Morris: Air Jordan XIII “Grey Toe”

The Morris twins are known for rocking heat on a nightly basis and it might be a friendly competition amongst the siblings. On the night after his brother Marcus wore the AJ11 “Concord,” Markieff brought out some Jordans of his own with the AJXIII “Grey Toe.”

Kemba Walker in the Air Jordan 10 "I'm Back" against Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/8oQU9SPux9 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 22, 2018

Kemba Walker : Air Jordan X “I’m Back”

En route to a 24-point performance as the Hornets defeated the Nets in Brooklyn, Kemba Walker laced up the Air Jordan X “I’m Back” in his home state.

Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 10 “Pure Platinum”

Malik Beasley brought an old LeBron James sneaker during his days as a member of the “Heatles” with the LeBron 10 “Pure Platinum.”

👟 @StephensonLance continues his campaign for “shoe champion of the year.” pic.twitter.com/uXh95O2jFc — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 22, 2018

Lance Stephenson : Air Jordan XVI

Since leaving AND1, Born Ready has been wearing Nikes and Jordans throughout the season, and yesterday he took the AJXVI to the court.

Feature image courtesy of SLAM/Getty Images.