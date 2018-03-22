Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 21 11:22 AM
In his 12th season, Redick painstakingly plans everything from his naps to his shots. It’s helped him steady a 76ers team that is poised to reach the playoffs again.

March 21 11:28 AM
Three-time All-Star. Two-time champion. Dog lover. (Former) Skateboarder. Chess player. And he does it all his own way.

March 20 10:04 PM
In the NCAA Tournament, Eric Musselman’s Nevada Wolf Pack rallied from a 22-point deficit in their historic win over Cincinnati. But their next opponent, Loyola-Chicago, is on a roll.

March 21 02:00 PM
Miami’s scoring numbers are up dramatically since the All-Star break.

March 21 06:29 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – During halftime of a game against Phoenix on Saturday, Stephen Curry sent Quinn Cook a text that made a …

March 21 04:35 PM
Bill Simmons threw a not-so-subtle jab at the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade on Wednesday on Twitter when talking about the Heat potentially facing the Boston Celtics in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Wade returned the favor.

March 21 04:56 PM
Stephen Curry is hoping to return Friday from a right ankle injury that sidelined him for six games.

March 21 01:32 PM
The Miami Heat still remain without Dwyane Wade and Hassan Whiteside.

March 20 10:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker, Steve Clifford, Malik Monk should top next general manager’s priority list; other reader questions

March 21 12:49 PM
The Raptors handed the Cavaliers their worst loss of the season in January, but this is a different Cleveland team now. Josh Lewenberg and ESPN’s Dave McMenamin discuss how the Cavs’ changes are working and if the playoff history is more important that Toronto’s success this year.

March 21 11:57 AM
Thank the three-point shot.

March 21 11:41 AM
March 21 09:11 AM
How will your team perform the next three seasons? Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks forecast the future for every NBA franchise.

