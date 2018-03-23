NBA podcasts du jour: Trying to beat LeBron and more

March 22 12:33 PM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with the Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver. They discuss the player’s activism and the risk involved, the desire to emulate European Soccer and to have multiple trophies, the modern generation and their consuming habits, foreign fans and how to reach them and the impact on gambling on the NBA. Locke also runs through last night’s action and reacts to the comments of Adam Silver …