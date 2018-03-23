NBA podcasts du jour: Trying to beat LeBron and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 23 07:40 AM
It seems as if Golden State has hit blackjack once again with rookie forward Jordan Bell. Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group speaks one on one with the exciting rookie to discuss basketball going back to his days in Long Beach to the journey that brought him to the Warriors.
March 23 06:20 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Anthony Irwin and Adam Mares discuss Anthony Davis and the Pelicans taking care of business against the Lakers, their favorite playoff matchups and Kawhi Leonard’s continued drama with the Spurs. Anthony has a theory on an unintended result of an attempt to keep stars in the cities that drafted them. . Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
March 23 03:02 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the Blazers and Raptors (5:00). First: What did we learn from the Blazers winning streak? How close could they play the Rockets in the playoffs? Then they move to the Raptors (16:00) …
March 23 12:57 AM
The laughs and drama continue as Ric and Ryan explore: 1. Pro Players being offended by being asked if they’re gay. 2. What percentage of pro athletes would you say are gay? 3. Is Grayson Allen dirty? 4. Steve Francis Players Tribune piece. 5….
The Kawhi Leonard Mystery and Pre-Playoffs Questions | Group Chat (Ep. 233) – via theringer.com
March 22 05:26 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Paolo Uggetti to discuss a new wrinkle in the strange case of Kawhi Leonard (0:48), debate whether the Cleveland Cavaliers have flipped a switch (9:56), evaluate how the Portland Trail Blazers will fare in the playoffs (20:52), and consider playoff teams on a hot streak (25:24).
March 22 03:49 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Nick Friedell and Tim MacMahon chat about LeBron and the Raptors (3:45), the uneven Bucks (23:40), the Blazers and Rockets (32:05) and trying to decipher sneaker culture (37:15).
March 22 12:33 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with the Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver. They discuss the player’s activism and the risk involved, the desire to emulate European Soccer and to have multiple trophies, the modern generation and their consuming habits, foreign fans and how to reach them and the impact on gambling on the NBA. Locke also runs through last night’s action and reacts to the comments of Adam Silver …
West Playoff Chase + Jemele Hill – via NBA.com
March 22 10:35 AM
Jemele Hill of The Undefeated joins Sekou Smith for a conversation about the NBA’s evolution, the current state of the game, and much more. Plus, Sekou and GA discuss if the Rockets are the new favorites to win the title, the impact of injuries on the Warriors, and how the Cavaliers will move forward with coach Ty Lue sidelined. Then John Schuh ……
