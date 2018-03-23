Trending stories: More on the Kawhi Leonard situation

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Spurs met to implore Kawhi to return – via espn.com
March 22 12:04 PM
The Spurs held a players-only meeting after Saturday night’s win over Minnesota to implore All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard to return to the lineup and help the team in its push for the playoffs, league sources told ESPN.
Update: Protesters block Golden 1 Center entrance before Kings game. Team has locked doors – via sacbee.com
March 22 10:09 PM
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark have shut down Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute Thursday, March 22, 2018.
March Madness: The best college player on every NBA team – via cbssports.com
March 22 12:00 PM
Some players had some truly great college careers. Here’s the best on every NBA team
Kings and Hawks struggle to play during protest. ‘I’d probably be out there with them’ – via sacbee.com
March 23 03:43 AM
The protest of the Sacramento police shooting death of Stephon Clark led to Thursday’s Kings game against the Atlanta Hawks being delayed by about 20 minutes. Garrett Temple, Justin Jackson and others reflect on the experience.
Klay Thompson is the Coolest MFer in the NBA – via slamonline.com
March 21 11:28 AM
Three-time All-Star. Two-time champion. Dog lover. (Former) Skateboarder. Chess player. And he does it all his own way.
Sources: Lakers signing Travis Wear for remainder of season – via sports.yahoo.com
March 22 11:30 PM
Travis Wear performed well for the Lakers during his two 10-day contracts.
Jeff Teague emerges from between a rock and a hard place for… – via theathletic.com
March 22 04:30 PM
Replacing a favorite and starting over a local legend, it hasn’t been easy for Jeff Teague to win over Wolves fans. But now he’s flourishing.
Stephen Curry to return vs. Atlanta while other All-Stars sit out – via mercurynews.com
March 22 05:20 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play after missing the past six games with a right ankle injury.
Jim Boeheim Is The New King Of March Madness – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 22 01:23 PM
The longtime Syracuse coach passes Tom Izzo in FiveThirtyEight’s rankings of the best tournament coaches.
Kelly Olynyk nutmegs Kyle O’Quinn to set up Josh Richardson dunk (video) – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 22 12:00 PM
Heat beat Knicks
Caris LeVert, Nik Stauskas have love for John Beilein,… – via theathletic.com
March 22 11:34 AM
The Nets’ former Michigan players remember the guidance they got from Beilein with the Wolverines headed to the Sweet 16.
Western Conference Playoff Snapshot: March 22 – via newsok.com
March 22 10:28 AM
MAR 22, 2018 – The Thunder doesn’t play again until Friday, but it could lose the No. 4 spot on Thursday night. More in today’s look at the playoff picture.
ASK IRA: Is Heat fast-paced success in Whiteside’s absence telling? – via sun-sentinel.com
March 22 12:19 AM
Does the Miami Heat’s latest success speak to anything in regard to Hassan Whiteside’s absence?
