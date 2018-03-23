USA Today Sports

Trending stories: More on the Kawhi Leonard situation

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 22 12:04 PM
The Spurs held a players-only meeting after Saturday night’s win over Minnesota to implore All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard to return to the lineup and help the team in its push for the playoffs, league sources told ESPN.

March 22 10:09 PM
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark have shut down Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute Thursday, March 22, 2018.

March 22 12:00 PM
Some players had some truly great college careers. Here’s the best on every NBA team

March 23 03:43 AM
The protest of the Sacramento police shooting death of Stephon Clark led to Thursday’s Kings game against the Atlanta Hawks being delayed by about 20 minutes. Garrett Temple, Justin Jackson and others reflect on the experience.

March 21 11:28 AM
Three-time All-Star. Two-time champion. Dog lover. (Former) Skateboarder. Chess player. And he does it all his own way.

March 22 11:30 PM
Travis Wear performed well for the Lakers during his two 10-day contracts.

March 22 04:30 PM
Replacing a favorite and starting over a local legend, it hasn’t been easy for Jeff Teague to win over Wolves fans. But now he’s flourishing.

March 22 05:20 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play after missing the past six games with a right ankle injury.

Jim Boeheim Is The New King Of March Madness – via fivethirtyeight.com

March 22 01:23 PM
The longtime Syracuse coach passes Tom Izzo in FiveThirtyEight’s rankings of the best tournament coaches.

March 22 12:00 PM
Heat beat Knicks

March 22 11:34 AM
The Nets’ former Michigan players remember the guidance they got from Beilein with the Wolverines headed to the Sweet 16.

March 22 10:28 AM
MAR 22, 2018 – The Thunder doesn’t play again until Friday, but it could lose the No. 4 spot on Thursday night. More in today’s look at the playoff picture.

March 22 12:19 AM
Does the Miami Heat’s latest success speak to anything in regard to Hassan Whiteside’s absence?

