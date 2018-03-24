NBA podcasts du jour: On Stephen Curry's injury and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
POST GAME: CELTICS @ Trailblazers | Mar. 23 | Kyrie Irving | Damian Lillard from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
March 24 04:08 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. With Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart still out of the line up, the shorthanded Celtics kick off their 4 game West Coast road trip against the Portland Trailblazers …
Steph Curry’s knee injury and its impact – via theathletic.com
March 24 03:15 AM
Steph Curry sprained his MCL on Friday night. The severity is not yet known, but it’s going to keep him out awhile. Tim Kawakami joins the show to discuss the fallout, what the Warriors do next, what he’s hearing from team sources and answers a question that’s becoming increasingly relevant: Are the Rockets now favorites to win the title?
March 23 05:31 PM
Can the Sixers claim a top-4 seed in the Eastern Conference? Should they rest Joel Embiid? And does Brett Brown deserve Coach of the Year consideration? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss those topics, and more, in this week’s Sixers Beat.
Have Lakers Fans Lost All Patience? – via bballbreakdown.com
March 23 01:00 PM
Are the Lakers going in the right direction? Who are the free agents they realistically have a chance at getting? Can the fans stay with them long enough to get back to winning time?
