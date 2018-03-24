Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
March 23 04:31 PM
Former Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has reached out to the family of Stephon Clark to cover the cost of the funeral, a source told The Bee. Clark was shot dead by Sacramento police on Sunday.
Rudy Gobert’s enormous value, explained by stats and the Jazz themselves – via sbnation.com
March 23 12:19 PM
To the Jazz, it’s obvious: he’s the Defensive Player of the Year.
The Pacers Are Bucking Every NBA Trend. And It’s Working. – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 23 12:41 PM
Indiana leans heavily on long twos — a shot most NBA teams try to avoid at all costs.
Sources: Stephen Curry has MCL injury – via sports.yahoo.com
March 24 12:58 AM
Stephen Curry was injured in his first game back after missing six games with a sprained ankle.
Stephen Curry leaves game with left knee strain in Warriors-Hawks game – via mercurynews.com
March 24 12:31 AM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry had left knee strain after center JaVale McGee accidentally collided into him during Friday’s game against Atlanta.
Wolves beat Knicks, clinch first winning record since 2005 – via sports.yahoo.com
March 23 10:24 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched their first winning record in 13 years by beating the New York Knicks 108-104 on Friday night. Taj Gibson scored 18 points, and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Wolves improve to 42-31
Shaq’s lessons to son Shareef? Some you’ll see at Golden 1. Others were humble, quiet – via sacbee.com
March 23 12:11 AM
Shareef O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, leads Crossroads of Santa Monica into the CIF State Division II championship matchup Friday afternoon against Alameda. Shaq won’t be at Golden 1 Center, but the crowd includes his other five children and his ex-wife Shaunie.
H. Wayne Huizenga through the years – via sun-sentinel.com
March 23 10:49 AM
H. Wayne Huizenga has been everywhere on the Florida business landscape. He created companies including Waste Management, Blockbuster and AutoNation. He also owned a football team and brought baseball and hockey to South Florida. Take a look at Huizenga’s journey in pictures.
Akron billboards to LeBron: No place like home – via espn.com
March 23 01:20 PM
LeBron James revealed Friday that two digital billboards were commissioned in Akron, Ohio, reminding him, “There’s no place like home.”
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving to undergo procedure on left knee – via sports.yahoo.com
March 23 01:17 PM
Kyrie Irving has been struggling with soreness in his left knee. Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving will undergo a minor procedure on his ailing left knee Saturday. The Celtics announced on Friday that Irving would have the procedure to “alleviate irritation in his left knee” after the five-time All-Star
Vivek Ranadive didn’t stick to sports, has his defining moment as Kings owner – via nbcsports.com
March 23 12:35 PM
This became his moment to show what he stood for, and what he stood against. He chose his moment well…
Larry Nance Jr. upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against Suns – via cleveland.com
March 23 11:19 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Larry Nance Jr., Tristan Thompson, and Rodney Hood are all questionable to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns, the Cavs said. Each player has missed several games due to injury, and all participated in this morning’s shootaround….
Kemba Walker has his shining moment in dismal season with Charlotte – via sports.yahoo.com
March 23 12:57 AM
This season of dizzying and unending turmoil in Charlotte has proven that no matter if his coach is forced to take a health-related leave of absence, his name winds up in trade rumors, or the man who drafted him gets canned, Kemba Walker is going to keep competing. The Charlotte Hornets stopped playing
