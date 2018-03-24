Warriors' Quinn Cook on recent success, growth with Golden State, learning from veterans, future with team, Duke's run and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Golden State Warriors point guard Quinn Cook. He discussed his recent success in Steph Curry‘s absence, his development with Golden State, the pros and cons of being on a two-way contract, Duke’s title run and much more. Time-stamps are below.

1:55: Over the last four games, Cook has averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1 steal while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 52 percent from three-point range. What’s been working so well for him recently?

2:55: Entering that first game with so many stars out and knowing he’d be playing such a big role, was Cook nervous? Was he excited? He shares his emotions entering this stretch.

4:00: Cook is obviously playing with a ton of confidence right now. Was there a particular play or game or conversation with teammates that led to his increased confidence?

5:15: In Summer League and the G League, Cook averaged similar numbers to what he’s doing now with the Warriors. He’s been productive for a while, just not in the NBA and on national TV. We discuss whether this was just a matter of him getting an opportunity at the NBA level to showcase his game.

7:00: Because Cook had to grind in the G League for two years – making sacrifices and turning down larger deals overseas – does it make this success even sweeter?

8:25: How underrated is the G League talent pool? How does the competition level in the G League stack up to the NBA?

10:15: Cook explains how frustrating it was not getting this kind of opportunity sooner. He was the G League’s Rookie of the Year and a two-time G League All-Star, but he couldn’t stick when he’d get 10-day deals and call-ups.

11:55: Cook discusses the pros and cons of being on a two-way contract. For those who don’t know, during the regular season two-way players can only spend 45 “days of service” with the NBA team (which include travel days and practices) and they have to spend the remainder of the season with the team’s G League affiliate.

14:25: Cook shares how much he’s learned from the Warriors’ stars (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) and terrific veterans (Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West among others).

16:30: When you’re going up against a two-time MVP like Curry every practice, that has to make you better as a player. Cook discusses how those battles have helped him and how he does his best to push the starters in practice.

17:25: There’s been some talk about Cook playing his way onto the playoff roster for Golden State. Since he’s a two-way player, they’d have to sign him to a regular-season deal and cut someone else to include him on the postseason roster. Cook shares whether he’s talked to anyone in the organization about this and what would it mean to get a playoff spot on this star-studded team.

18:50: Steve Kerr is an incredible coach and he has a great staff. Cook explains how much they’ve helped his development and how they create a fun, family-like atmosphere.

20:25: Duke is back in the Elite Eight. Cook shares his thoughts about this year’s team, the job that Mike Krzyzewski has done with this year’s squad and whether the Blue Devils have a legitimate chance to win it all.

22:00: Cook talks about how he still keeps in touch with Coach K and his staff and many other people from Duke.

23:05: One of our listeners, (@DParikh30), asked: Can you tell us one fun fact about Coach K that most people don’t know?

24:45: Cook has been phenomenal lately; how can he maintain this level of production going forward?

25:45: Cook isn’t focused on his upcoming free agency, but if he could stay in Golden State long-term, would that be his preference?

28:30: Cook shares his encyclopedic knowledge of the NBA and how he fell in love with the game.

30:00: Jarrett Jack is one player whom Cook modeled his game and mentality after and he explains why.

32:15: Cook is friends with just about every NBA player – from LeBron James to Russell Westbrook to John Wall. But he has also developed friendships with some celebrities like Floyd Mayweather, Lil Durk and Mike Posner, and he explains how he got to know them.

