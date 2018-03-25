Trending stories: Stephen Curry injury, Indiana Pacers and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 21 09:11 AM
How will your team perform the next three seasons? Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks forecast the future for every NBA franchise.

March 24 06:30 PM
Stephen Curry’s injury has turned this postseason into the toughest challenge this era’s Warriors have yet faced. A triumph would seal their legacy.

March 24 05:54 PM
Stephen Curry took Quinn Cook under his wing this season.

March 24 04:17 PM
The Warriors will at least have one All-Star on the court when they host Utah on Sunday.

March 07 06:07 PM
Could Arn Tellem take over Detroit’s front office?

March 24 03:51 PM
The Warriors star could be back for the start of the playoffs

March 24 02:39 PM

March 23 12:41 PM
Indiana leans heavily on long twos — a shot most NBA teams try to avoid at all costs.

March 23 11:37 PM
The Heat remained winless against the top teams in the Western Conference

