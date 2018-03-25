Trending stories: Stephen Curry injury, Indiana Pacers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
March 21 09:11 AM
How will your team perform the next three seasons? Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks forecast the future for every NBA franchise.
Shares
Thompson: The Warriors and Curry will have to travel the… – via theathletic.com
March 24 06:30 PM
Stephen Curry’s injury has turned this postseason into the toughest challenge this era’s Warriors have yet faced. A triumph would seal their legacy.
Shares
After Steph Curry sustained the injury, he wanted to talk to Quinn Cook – via mercurynews.com
March 24 05:54 PM
Stephen Curry took Quinn Cook under his wing this season.
Shares
Draymond Green will play Sunday, Kevin Durant aiming for next week – via mercurynews.com
March 24 04:17 PM
The Warriors will at least have one All-Star on the court when they host Utah on Sunday.
Shares
Pistons’ president-coach Stan Van Gundy on job rumors: Nobody has told me anything – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 07 06:07 PM
Could Arn Tellem take over Detroit’s front office?
Shares
Stephen Curry injury update: MRI reportedly reveals MCL sprain; out at least three weeks – via cbssports.com
March 24 03:51 PM
The Warriors star could be back for the start of the playoffs
Shares
Alex Len says he’ll “probably” be with a different team next season – via eurohoops.net
March 24 02:39 PM
Shares
The Pacers Are Bucking Every NBA Trend. And It’s Working. – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 23 12:41 PM
Indiana leans heavily on long twos — a shot most NBA teams try to avoid at all costs.
Shares
Heat leads entering fourth but loses to Westbrook-led Thunder – via miamiherald.com
March 23 11:37 PM
The Heat remained winless against the top teams in the Western Conference
Comments