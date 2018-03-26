NBA podcasts du jour: The Sixers are a playoff team and more

March 25 11:50 AM

It seems like just yesterday the Sixers were trying to avoid becoming the losingest team of all-time while we argued that it was the right thing. Here we are with the team at 42-30, and as the team “nobody wants to play in the playoffs.” We talk about the journey from there to here, Brett Brown as a possible coach of the year candidate, and the team’s recent win streak. We also discussion the notion of restitution from national media from the last five years …