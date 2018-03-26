NBA podcasts du jour: The Sixers are a playoff team and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Episode 75: Channing, Jose Calderon, Savannah Werner – via uninterrupted.com
March 26 05:18 AM
Guests. Guests. & more … CHANNING! Yes, that’s right, Channing makes his way back to RT and in only Channing Fashion, prepare to laugh, hurt because you’re laughing & cry because laughing hurts. You get it! Fun connection between our two guests as Allie’s BFF/former college teammate at Toledo, Savannah spent some time hooping overseas, in Spain. So her and Jose dive a lil into the culture, we talk NCAA, life w/out Channing of course & a whole lot more …
Shaquille O’Neal shuts down the cocky Golden State Warriors, debates his place in today’s NBA and brings back the Match Game – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 147
March 26 04:54 AM
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on the debate about how the Shaq/Kobe Lakers would stack up against today’s Golden State Warriors, and Shaq shuts down the cocky Warriors fans who think his Lakers would go down. We also get Shaq’s take on where he would land in today’s NBA, we roll out a new segment called Kincade’s Plethora of Useless Information, we unveil our Final Four and the championship match-up for the Borderline Bracket, and we break out a bunch of new Borderline submissions …
March 26 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
Steph Curry’s MCL injury, first round danger – via theathletic.com
March 26 12:19 AM
Columnist Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss Steph Curry’s MCL injury, his expected recovery time, the first round danger ahead and much more.
POST GAME: CELTICS @ Kings | Mar. 25 | Kyrie Irving | Deaaron Fox from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
March 25 10:40 PM
Boston Celtics (49-23) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-49), 6 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.
Celtics continue their west coast swing with Kyrie Irving set to miss at least three weeks with knee surgery …
LOCKED ON NBA – 3/26/18 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Sixers, Cavaliers, Wizards from Locked on NBA
March 25 08:33 PM
Host Josh Lloyd takes a look at the Cavs and the reintegration of Kevin Love with Chris Manning of Locked On Cavs, chats with Keith Pompey of Locked On Sixers about the Sixers clinching a winning record (9:54), and talks to Noah Goetzel of Locked On Wizards to discuss John Wall's impending return and the wide-open Eastern Conference (17:59)
How Far We’ve Come: Sixers In The Playoffs (Almost), Brett Brown Coach Of The Year Candidate – via rightstorickysanchez.com
March 25 11:50 AM
It seems like just yesterday the Sixers were trying to avoid becoming the losingest team of all-time while we argued that it was the right thing. Here we are with the team at 42-30, and as the team “nobody wants to play in the playoffs.” We talk about the journey from there to here, Brett Brown as a possible coach of the year candidate, and the team’s recent win streak. We also discussion the notion of restitution from national media from the last five years …
