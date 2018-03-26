NBA sneakers of the night: Russell Westbrook debuts new PE and more

Yesterday’s nine-game slate brought some good highlights and sneakers to cap off the weekend. In a game that went down to the wire in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 25 points in a new colorway of his Why Not Zer0.1. In Brooklyn, LeBron James was two assists shy of a triple-double but the highlight of the day was him coming down the lane and obliterating Joe Harris with a ferocious dunk while rocking the LeBron 15 “Air Max 95.”

James Harden sported a simple but clean colorway of his Harden Vol. 2 sneaker while posting another triple-double and Nick Young brought back and older model that paid homage to Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 days.

Check out some of yesterday’s best sneakers from around the league.

Russell Westbrook : Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 PE

Russell Westbrook continues to bring different flavors to his signature shoe every time he steps on the court. Yesterday against the Blazers, the Brodie debuted this all-white colorway of his Why Not Zer0.1.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15 “Air max 95”

Twenty-four hours before Air Max Day, LeBron James wore an Air Max 95 “Neon”-inspired colorway of his LeBron 15 while torching the Nets for 37, 10 and 8.

James Harden : adidas harden vol. 2

En route to the Rockets’ 60th win (first in franchise history), James Harden messed around and had a triple-double – 18 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds – while wearing this off-white-colored Harden Vol. 2 with red stripes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid

Known for wearing different Kobe Bryant models throughout the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo brought out this white-and-gold Kobe A.D. Mid with his “34” on the ankle, scoring 25 points as the Bucks beat the Spurs 106-103.

Paul George : Nike PG2 PE

Paul George continues to rock different colorways of his second signature shoe with the Swoosh to coincide with the Thunder’s uniforms, as he sported this one with an all-orange upper with a gradient sole.

Nick Young : adidas Crazy 1

Since going to adidas, Nick Young has been seen wearing older basketball models from the Three Stripes. He wore the Crazy 1 (originally the Kobe 1) last night against the Jazz at home.

Lance coming for the Sneaker 👑 pic.twitter.com/lie9DxaS8q — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 26, 2018

Lance Stephenson : Nike Air More Uptempo “Doernbecher”

Recently, Lance Stephenson said he was coming for the Sneaker Champ crown. While it may be tough to compete with PJ Tucker, Born Ready has brought out some good stuff like the Nike Air More Uptempo “Doernbecher” he wore against the Heat that might earn him an honorable mention.

