Trending stories: On the Greek Freak and more

Dwyane Wade, Heat set to host old friend LeBron James with storylines abound – via miamiherald.com March 26 06:44 AM Tuesday’s game between the Heat (39-35) and Cavaliers (44-29) has plenty of juicy storylines – not the least of which is that this could also be the last time Dwyane Wade 36, and LeBron James, 33, face each other. Shares

Melo ‘won’t beat myself up’ about late misses – via espn.com March 26 12:42 AM A struggling Carmelo Anthony said he “can’t ask for any better looks” than what he got down the stretch of OKC’s loss to Portland on Sunday. Meanwhile, Thunder coach Billy Donovan insisted that Anthony is someone who “needs to be out there for our team.” Shares

Spoelstra misses game while waiting birth of baby – via miamiherald.com March 25 03:02 PM Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will miss his first game as an NBA head coach on Sunday. Shares

Blogtable: Three favorites for Kia Most Improved Player this season? – via nba.com March 25 03:00 PM * * * Your top three candidates for Kia Most Improved Player? * * * David Aldridge: 1. Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers. Across the board career-highs — points (23.6), rebounds (5.3), assists Shares