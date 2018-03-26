Trending stories: On the Greek Freak and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ ‘Greek Freak’ – via cbsnews.com
March 25 08:40 PM
Most people can’t pronounce his name, but he’s one of the best players in the NBA. And he has quite the story about how he got there
Kings and Celtics to wear Stephon Clark shirts on Sunday. ‘These things have to stop.’ – via sacbee.com
March 25 03:01 PM
The Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics will wear Stephon Clark shirts, in response to the protests of the unarmed 22-year-old black man’s shooting death by police March 18, when the teams play Sunday, March 25 at Golden 1 Center.
Thunder to welcome in Portland for biggest game of the year – via normantranscript.com
March 25 01:50 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Celtics paid the Thunder back.
Dwyane Wade, Heat set to host old friend LeBron James with storylines abound – via miamiherald.com
March 26 06:44 AM
Tuesday’s game between the Heat (39-35) and Cavaliers (44-29) has plenty of juicy storylines – not the least of which is that this could also be the last time Dwyane Wade 36, and LeBron James, 33, face each other.
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala finding his stroke: “That’s a great sign for us” – via mercurynews.com
March 26 12:54 AM
Andre Iguodala has found his rhythm at a very key point in the season for the Warriors.
Melo ‘won’t beat myself up’ about late misses – via espn.com
March 26 12:42 AM
A struggling Carmelo Anthony said he “can’t ask for any better looks” than what he got down the stretch of OKC’s loss to Portland on Sunday. Meanwhile, Thunder coach Billy Donovan insisted that Anthony is someone who “needs to be out there for our team.”
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “There’s no way he’s playing in the first round” – via mercurynews.com
March 25 07:47 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained Stephen Curry will likely need some time to practice before returning during the NBA playoffs.
Spoelstra misses game while waiting birth of baby – via miamiherald.com
March 25 03:02 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will miss his first game as an NBA head coach on Sunday.
March 25 03:00 PM
Your top three candidates for Kia Most Improved Player?
David Aldridge: 1. Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers. Across the board career-highs — points (23.6), rebounds (5.3), assists
Even With Mr. Whammy, Nets Are No Match for LeBron James and the Cavs – via nytimes.com
March 25 01:56 PM
Bruce Reznick, a retired Nets fan from Brooklyn, tried to cast his usual spells on James, but he finished with 36 points in Cleveland’s victory at Barclays Center.
Major playoff seeding implications on the line as Blazers travel to OKC – via nbcsports.com
March 25 12:14 PM
We will get you set for all the action between the Trail Blazers and Thunder on Sunday at 3:00pm with Rip City Live on NBCS Northwest. You can also stream the game live at 4:00pm.
