NBA sneakers of the night: Ben Simmons honors Zeke Upshaw and more

The headline of the NBA Monday night was Markelle Fultz making his return to the Sixers since October. His minutes were limited, but he managed to get to double digits while wearing a special collab of LeBron James’ 15th signature sneaker. Ben Simmons kept it simple with the Nike Hyperdunk, but he had a special message written on the side for Zeke Upshaw, a G League player that passed yesterday.

In Minnesota, Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins’ sneakers could be seen from the 300-section of the Target Center with ease. Stanley Johnson wore a customized a Kyrie 2 and Andre Drummond kept it simple with a clean Jordan X.

Check out some of the best kicks from around the league.

Ben Simmons : Nike Hyperdunk 2017

The news of Zeke Upshaw’s death saddened the basketball community after the 26-year-old collapsed on the court Sunday. Ben Simmons, one of the many NBA players that honored Upshaw, wore these Hyperdunks with “R.I.P Zeke” written on the side.

Jeff Teague : Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat”

Jeff Teague brought out the famous “Wheat” colorway of LeBron James’s Air Zoom Generation en route to playing 42 minutes against the Grizzlies. Despite the lengthy minutes Tom Thibodeau is known putting his players through, at least Teague’s kicks looked good out there.

Markelle Fultz : Nike x Kith LeBron 15 “Long Live the King”

News of Markelle Fultz’s return surfaced via Twitter prior to tip-off. Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, scored 10 points in 14 minutes while wearing the Nike x Kith LeBron 15 “Long Live the King” collab as the Sixers defeated the Nuggets, 123-104.

Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive 17

Andrew Wiggins, another member of the Wolves’ 40-plus-minute club, donned a neon-colored adidas Crazy Explosive 17 during yesterday’s loss at home against the Grizzlies (yes, you read that correctly).

Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 2 “iD”

The color combo on the Pistons’ jerseys can make an NBA sneakerhead salivate at all the different options he can use for on-court kicks. Stanley Johnson broke out a Kyrie 2 “iD” that featured Detroit’s red, white and blue colors along with a speckled gold sole and swoosh.

Andre Drummond : Jordan X “cool grey”

Jordan Brand endorsee Andre Drumond is always rocking different flavors (and models) from the Jumpman throughout the NBA season. In yesterday’s 106-112 win over the Lakers, the big man laced up the Air Jordan X “Cool Grey.”

