Knicks' Trey Burke has excelled with his midrange jumper and much more

New York Knicks guard Trey Burke scored a career-high 42 points and added 12 assists during a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Burke has shown range and versatility as a scorer, which helped him put on an electrifying performance against the Hornets. He has impressed in various ways after signing a deal for the remainder of the season in January.

He dominated in the G Leauge and his shooting prowess has continued in the NBA, so we broke down how he is scoring so well over the last few months.

MidRange Shots /Jump ShotS

I'm not sure it's possible to love something more than Trey Burke loves midrange jumpers. — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 26, 2018

His jump shot has looked smooth since he signed his contract with the Knicks. He is shooting 97-of-195 (49.7 percent) on jumpers so far this season, which ranks No. 4 overall among those with at least 20 possessions.

On his dribble jumpers, he is shooting 75-of-148 (50.7 percent) while with New York. This is the most accurate (minimum: 100 possessions) so far this season.

This has helped him look extremely sharp on midrange shots, averaging 3.6 midrange shots made per game since the All-Star break. This currently leads all players in the Eastern Conference.

This season, Burke has averaged 1.24 PPP on shot attempts taken between 17 feet and 24 feet of the basket. This is by far the most efficient among those with at least 25 possessions, per Synergy Sports.

The 25-year-old is currently shooting 78-of-137 (56.9 percent) on midrange shots. This has been the most accurate in the league among all players who have had 100 or more attempts from this zone.

While they have the same total shot attempts on field goals between 16 and 24 feet of the basket, Golden State’s Stephen Curry has made just two more shots than Burke. Otherwise, the New York guard currently has the best field goal percentage (minimum: 90 attempts) from this range.

When breaking it down further, he has been the most accurate (62.0 percent) among all players with at least 50 attempts from within 20 to 24 feet of the basket as well.

If he can convert those long midrange jumpers to three-pointers, he will be an even more valuable player for the Knicks.

Spot-Up Attempts /Catch-and-shoot Attempts

As expected, he has impressed on spot-ups since he was signed this year. Last season, the only player (minimum: 50 possessions) who was more efficient on this play type was Kyle Korver.

He has produced again, currently averaging an astonishing 1.40 points per possession when spotting up. This ranks No. 4 (behind Korver once again and Golden State’s Kevin Durant) among those with at least 40 possessions, per Synergy Sports.

Among those with as many catch-and-shoot opportunities, meanwhile, the only players who have been more accurate are Durant and Miami’s Hassan Whiteside.

Burke has averaged 1.53 PPP when guarded on catch-and-shoot attempts, which ranks No. 4 overall in the league. Overall, he is shooting 12-of-16 (75.0 percent) on two-pointers when defenders are within two feet of him.

BallHandler (Pick-And-Roll and Transition)

The Knicks are signing Trey Burke to hit these two shots:

1) Out of a post double

2) As a pick-and-roll ball handler pic.twitter.com/o7eNxpd5uA — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSchool) January 10, 2018

Burke is shooting 67-of-126 (53.2 percent) as the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll offense so far this season. He has been the most accurate on this play type (minimum: 100 possessions) among all players this season except for Boston’s Kyrie Irving.

He has looked great as the ballhandler in transition, too. Burke has averaged 1.11 PPP for the Knicks, which ranks No. 23 in the NBA among those with at least 25 possessions.

As a distributor, his teammates are 8-for-11 (72.7 percent) after he finds them cutting to the basket when he is running a pick-and-roll.

Tim Haradway Jr. (who is shooting 42.2 percent from the field) is currently shooting 53.6 percent after passes from Burke. Even more impressive, rookie guard Frank Ntilikina is shooting 31.4 percent from three-point range but 53.8 percent from long range when he has received passes from Burke.

His presence has been a bright spot for the Knicks, who have struggled quite a bit since the injury to Kristaps Porzingis.