Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 26 02:57 PM
The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year, $6.2 million deal, with team options for the next two seasons, league sources told Yahoo Sports. As part of cap maneuvering to reach the salary floor, the Bulls signed Kilpatrick to part of their mid-level exception, including a guaranteed

March 26 02:34 PM
Jerryd Bayless is much more than an NBA player. The Sixers guard is an art collector, a real estate owner, an investor, a college student, and a philanthropist.

March 27 01:33 AM
PHILADELPHIA — The loudest voice in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room belonged to the one who, for several months, had little or nothing to say. Markelle Fultz couldn’t explain to anyone, not even himself, how the gifts and the swag that made him worthy of trading up to acquire him with the No. 1

March 26 02:48 PM
Golden State and Curry know better now and shouldn’t go through a repeat of another squandered championship.

March 26 08:04 PM
The Nets’ Milton Doyle, James Webb III and Isaiah Whitehead were all playing against Zeke Upshaw when the Grand Rapids standout collapsed on the court over the weekend. And with Upshaw’s passing Mo…

March 26 10:46 AM
Dwyane Wade again goes against LeBron James in the colors of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

March 26 04:11 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – The Warriors will likely have to keep playing without any All-Stars. Warriors coach Steve Kerr considere…

March 26 12:07 PM

(Last week’s record in parenthesis; last week’s ranking in brackets)

1) Houston Rockets (4-0) [1]: Their win on Saturday against the Pelicans set a single-season franchise record (59) — which

March 26 04:37 PM
The Warriors have been to The Finals three straight seasons, winning championships in 2015 and 2017.

March 26 11:53 AM

Injuries are a part of the game, and staying healthy is the most important key to winning a championship.

So, with the playoffs exactly 19 days away, it’s not a good time for two of the best teams

March 26 02:23 PM
Steve Kerr says there’s no shot Stephen Curry will be back in uniform by the playoffs. But the two-time MVP doesn’t always listen to his coach.

March 26 12:07 PM

It’s 3 a.m., again.

You have watched the episode of “Three’s Company” where Jack and Chrissy have a misunderstanding.

You have watched the old NFL games on YouTube, including the

