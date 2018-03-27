Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Bulls sign guard Sean Kilpatrick to three-year, $6.2 million deal – via sports.yahoo.com
How Markelle Fultz returned to the game that had mysteriously abandoned him – via sports.yahoo.com
Why Stephen Curry shouldn’t be in a hurry to return to Warriors – via sports.yahoo.com
Nets are shaken after watching NBA hopeful’s tragedy firsthand – via nypost.com
Wade vs. LeBron returns to its Heat vs. Cavaliers roots – via sun-sentinel.com
Kevin Durant doubtful, Draymond Green questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Indiana – via mercurynews.com
(Last week’s record in parenthesis; last week’s ranking in brackets)
1) Houston Rockets (4-0) [1]: Their win on Saturday against the Pelicans set a single-season franchise record (59) — which
Steve Kerr: “We can beat anybody in the league without Steph” – via mercurynews.com
Week 24 Power Rankings: Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors dealing with poorly timed injuries – via nba.com
Injuries are a part of the game, and staying healthy is the most important key to winning a championship.
So, with the playoffs exactly 19 days away, it’s not a good time for two of the best teams
Stephen Curry still hopes to return from MCL sprain in time for playoffs – via sports.yahoo.com
Health struggles Tyronn Lue, Steve Clifford face reveal stressful world of NBA coaching – via nba.com
It’s 3 a.m., again.
You have watched the episode of “Three’s Company” where Jack and Chrissy have a misunderstanding.
You have watched the old NFL games on YouTube, including the
