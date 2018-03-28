10 things you may not know about Steve Kerr

1. He was a ball boy at UCLA.

2. He won the World Championship with Team USA in 1986.

3. He missed the final of the tournament and an entire college season due to a knee injury.

4. He has the worst rebounding average and the 10th-worst scoring average among players with 900-plus games played.

5. He shot better than 91 percent from the free-throw line in five different years.

6. He’s the only (qualified) player to shoot above 50 percent from three in multiple seasons.

7. He won the NBA title with the Spurs in his final game as a player.

8. He has by far the best winning percentage in history among NBA head coaches.

9. As Suns GM, he came close to trading for Stephen Curry in 2009.

10. He has met five presidents.

