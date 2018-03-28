NBA podcasts du jour: On Kemba Walker's future and more

March 27 04:36 PM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) talk about how the return of Markelle Fultz will help the Philadelphia 76ers in the short term and long term, recap Monday night’s games and discuss which of the injured stars will make the biggest difference for their teams in the playoffs before looking ahead to Tuesday night’s slate of games …