NBA sneakers of the night: LeBron James debuts "South Beach" 15 and more

It seemed as if there was a special throwback theme among NBA players last night with their footwear. In his return to the 305, LeBron James sent sneakerheads on social media in a frenzy when he debuted the iconic “South Beach” colorway of the LeBron 15 on his Instagram account. His teammate Jordan Clarkson also joined the party with a “South Beach” colorway of the LeBron 9.

Dwyane Wade brought out a pastel-like custom colorway of Li-Ning’s. Patrick McCaw (Nike) and Nick Young (adidas) wore some classics of their own, too. DeMar DeRozan rocked an older Kobe silhouette, while Sean Kilpatrick kept it simple with his signature sneaker from AND1.

Check out some yesterday’s best kicks from around the league.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15 “South Beach”

LeBron James had to come correct during his final visit to Miami this season. Earlier in the day, a quote surfaced from James, saying the shoes he was wearing against the Heat “had never been seen before.” All a part of his #LeBronWatch series, which honors iconic colorways of previous Nike silhouettes, The King wore the LeBron 15 “South Beach,” colorway that James and Nike introduced on the LeBron 8 back in 2010.

Patrick McCaw : Nike KD4 “Scoring Title”

Patrick McCaw brought out a throwback last night with the KD4 “Scoring Title.” that more than likely made Kevin Durant smile. Durant, still sidelined with a rib injury, must’ve been ecstatic when he saw McCaw lacing these up in the locker room.

Nick Young : adidas Crazy ’97

Swaggy P brought out some throwback sneakers from the Three Stripes and wore the adidas Crazy ’97 that a young Kobe Bryant rocked during the ’97 Slam Dunk Contest.

Dwyane Wade : Li-ning Way of Wade all city 6 custom

Miami-based artist ReyJaff laced Dwyane Wade with this custom Li-Ning Way of Wade All City 6 he wore during last night’s win against his former team.

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Kobe 11 Elite

DeMar DeRozan wore the Kobe 11 Elite as the Raptors defeated the Nuggets, 114-110, at home.

Jordan Clarkson : LeBron 9 P.S. Elite “South Beach”

To compliment LeBron bringing back the iconic colorway of one of his past sneakers, Clarkson brought back the LeBron 9 P.S. Elite “South Beach.”

Sean Kilpatrick : AND1 SK6

The newest member of the Bulls wore his black-and-white AND1 SK6 from his days in Brooklyn.

Photos courtesy of USA Today Images.