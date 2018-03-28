Trending stories: Jeff Hornacek is in trouble and more

How Markelle Fultz returned to the game that had mysteriously abandoned him – via sports.yahoo.com March 27 01:33 AM PHILADELPHIA — The loudest voice in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room belonged to the one who, for several months, had little or nothing to say. Markelle Fultz couldn’t explain to anyone, not even himself, how the gifts and the swag that made him worthy of trading up to acquire him with the No. 1 Shares

The Knicks’ Jeff Hornacek rebellion is growing quickly – via nypost.com March 27 02:36 PM CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It wasn’t hard reading lips when an irate Kyle O’Quinn screamed profanities at Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek on Friday at the Garden when he came to the bench. And it was evident whe… Shares

Nets’ building block plans to be with the team for life – via nypost.com March 27 10:42 PM Net For Life. That’s what D’Angelo Russell told The Post he wants to be. With just seven games left after Wednesday’s game in Orlando, Russell is intent on having a strong finish to the season — th… Shares

Warriors’ Quinn Cook is making a push to stick around for the playoffs – via theundefeated.com March 27 10:24 AM The Atlanta Hawks waived Quinn Cook just before the NBA season was about to begin. After going to the G League, the journeyman is starting at point guard for th… Shares

Maurice Harkless To Undergo Left Knee Arthroscopy – via nba.com March 27 10:21 PM PORTLAND, Ore. (March 27, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. A timeline for Harkless’s return will be determined following Wednesday’s procedure. For the season, Harkless has averaged 6.5 points (49.5% FG, 41.5% 3-PT, 71.2% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.81 steals and 21.4 minutes in 59 games (36 starts). Shares

Doors at Golden 1 Center closed again after protesters return – via nbcsports.com March 27 09:50 PM For the second time in a week, protesters have disrupted a Kings game at Golden 1 Center.Prior to to Tuesday game against the Mavericks, protesters surrounded the arena, causing the team to lock the doors in a similar fashion to last Thursday night.The Kings issued the following statement around 6:45pm PT:”Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances are temporarily closed. Stand-by for further instructions as we coordinate safe entry to the building … Shares