Trending stories: Jeff Hornacek is in trouble and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Agent: LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA draft – via sports.yahoo.com
March 27 09:30 AM
LiAngelo Ball is expected to work out for several NBA teams when he returns from Lithuania.
Shares
How Markelle Fultz returned to the game that had mysteriously abandoned him – via sports.yahoo.com
March 27 01:33 AM
PHILADELPHIA — The loudest voice in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room belonged to the one who, for several months, had little or nothing to say. Markelle Fultz couldn’t explain to anyone, not even himself, how the gifts and the swag that made him worthy of trading up to acquire him with the No. 1
Shares
Tulane’s Frazier declaring for NBA draft – via espn.com
March 27 11:34 AM
Tulane forward Melvin Frazier will forgo his senior season to declare for the NBA draft.
Shares
Nick Young jokes his body is starting to hurt after playing so many minutes – via mercurynews.com
March 28 03:15 AM
Young has had to give the Warriors a scoring punch without the team’s four All-Stars.
Shares
Maybe a playoff series against LeBron James and these Cavs is what Heat needs – via miamiherald.com
March 28 12:37 AM
Tuesday’s victory dropped James’ record to 4-13 all-time in Miami as a visitor – the worst record he has against any team in the league.
Shares
The Knicks’ Jeff Hornacek rebellion is growing quickly – via nypost.com
March 27 02:36 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It wasn’t hard reading lips when an irate Kyle O’Quinn screamed profanities at Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek on Friday at the Garden when he came to the bench. And it was evident whe…
Shares
Nets’ building block plans to be with the team for life – via nypost.com
March 27 10:42 PM
Net For Life. That’s what D’Angelo Russell told The Post he wants to be. With just seven games left after Wednesday’s game in Orlando, Russell is intent on having a strong finish to the season — th…
Shares
Warriors’ Quinn Cook is making a push to stick around for the playoffs – via theundefeated.com
March 27 10:24 AM
The Atlanta Hawks waived Quinn Cook just before the NBA season was about to begin. After going to the G League, the journeyman is starting at point guard for th…
Shares
Protesters head to Golden 1 Center, again, after disrupting council meeting on shooting of Stephon Clark – via sacbee.com
March 27 09:49 PM
A Sacramento City Council meeting intended to address the police shooting of Stephon Clark quickly devolved into chaos Tuesday evening.
Shares
Maurice Harkless To Undergo Left Knee Arthroscopy – via nba.com
March 27 10:21 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. (March 27, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. A timeline for Harkless’s return will be determined following Wednesday’s procedure. For the season, Harkless has averaged 6.5 points (49.5% FG, 41.5% 3-PT, 71.2% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.81 steals and 21.4 minutes in 59 games (36 starts).
Shares
Help is on the way: Kevin Durant expected to return vs Milwaukee Bucks – via mercurynews.com
March 27 09:40 PM
The ailing Warriors may be getting some reinforcements.
Shares
Doors at Golden 1 Center closed again after protesters return – via nbcsports.com
March 27 09:50 PM
For the second time in a week, protesters have disrupted a Kings game at Golden 1 Center.Prior to to Tuesday game against the Mavericks, protesters surrounded the arena, causing the team to lock the doors in a similar fashion to last Thursday night.The Kings issued the following statement around 6:45pm PT:”Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances are temporarily closed. Stand-by for further instructions as we coordinate safe entry to the building …
Shares
Erik Spoelstra, new father at age 47, returns to Heat – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 27 05:10 PM
Coach missed loss to Pacers, returns for game against Heat
Shares
Son of Spoelstra: Santiago Ray Spoelstra – via sun-sentinel.com
March 27 11:55 AM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra chooses a name for his newborn son.
Shares
Aaron Holiday, brother of Jrue Holiday and Justin Holiday, declares for NBA draft – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 27 02:09 PM
UCLA guard will reportedly hire agent
Comments