NBA podcasts du jour: Markelle Fultz return, LeBron James and more

March 29 05:10 AM
Today, Booz and Nate take a look at the return of Markelle Fultz to the 76ers lineup, the latest news in regards to Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs and a guide for current NBA players on how to handle the groupies that come with being a professional athlete. All that and more in this episode of the Holdat Podcast.
POST GAME: CELTICS @ Jazz | Mar. 28 | Kyrie Irving | Donovan Mitchell from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
March 29 01:53 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (51-23) vs. Utah Jazz (42-32) 9:30, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.
The Jazz have recovered nicely from losing Gordon Hayward over the summer, once again back in the playoff picture thanks to the sensational effort of Donovan Mitchell, the leader scorer among all rookies this season …
March 28 08:24 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Michael Pina of Vice Sports about the mess that is the Eastern Conference …
Ep. 50 – LeBron’s Best Season? + Bucks GM Jon Horst on Giannis and Jabari Parker – via Chris Broussard
March 28 05:07 PM
Chris Broussard breaks down the Top 5 seasons of LeBron James’ career. Then Bucks GM Jon Horst joins the pod to discuss how he became one of the youngest GM’s in the league, Giannis’ ceiling as a player, and Jabari Parker’s role since coming back from injury. Then on Knockdown J, McIntyre makes the case for Kawhi Leonard to ask for a trade.
March 28 04:44 PM
Chase was joined by two guests. The first was Mike Prada of SB Nation. He broke down the Wizards’ chances for a deep playoff run and who they should avoid in the first round. The second guest was Wizards forward Mike Scott. He looked ahead to the playoffs and talked about his Virginia Cavaliers in the wake of their historic upset.
Who Should Win All The End Of Season Awards? – via bballbreakdown.com
March 28 03:08 PM
Description: Coach Nick breaks down the best rookie class since LeBron entered the league, discusses with Jeff Diepenbrock what it’s like to prepare for the NCAA Tournmanet from a video coordinator’s perspective and Dave DuFour hops in to go over all of the end of season awards.
Dinner with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum – via espn.com
March 28 01:14 PM
Chris Haynes has dinner with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and chat about the rising Portland Trail Blazers (1:10), how the two guards complement each other (9:40), preseason expectations (16:30), All Star changes (30:35), unwritten rules of basketball (48:55), the Rockets (53:40), the problem with rankings (56:05) and developing as players (1 ……
March 28 09:06 AM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia respond to an unexpectedly exciting night, as Markelle Fultz made his surprising return in Monday’s win over the Denver Nuggets.
