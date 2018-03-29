NBA sneakers of the night: Karl-Anthony Towns breaks franchise record in Hyperdunk and more

March 29, 2018 will be a date that Karl-Anthony Towns and Kemba Walker will never forget. Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points in the Nike Hyperdunk as the Wolves defeated the Hawks, 126-114, and Walker’s 21 points put him ahead of Dell Curry as the Hornets’ new all-time leading scorer.

Ricky Rubio debuted a cancer awareness custom that paid homage to his mother and former coach Flip Saunders, while teammate Rudy Gobert had a custom of his own, honoring one of his favorite video games. Kyle Kuzma brought out an early Kobe Bryant model and Lonzo Ball wore a Lakers-colored Big Baller Brand sneaker.

D’Angelo Russell wore the latest PG2 silhouette that Nike-sponsored teams in the NCAA Tournament have been wearing during March and Tobias Harris’ kicks paid homage to his Alma Mater and one of the Clippers’ alternate uniforms.

Check out yesterday’s best kicks from around the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns : Nike react Hyperdunk 2017

En route to a 56-point, 16-rebound performance, KAT wore the Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, a model he’s wearing throughout the season.

Ricky Rubio : adidas Crazy Explosive 17 Low “5forthefight Custom”

Los Angeles-based sneaker customizer Kickstradomis cooked up this adidas Crazy Explosive 17 Low custom that honors Rubio’s mother, Tona, and Flip Saunders.

Peep Kemba’s custom kicks 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9f8JaIi2lt — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 28, 2018

Kemba Walker : Air Jordan X “Buzz City Custom”

Cardiac Kemba, now the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, wore this Kickstradomis custom Air Jordan X “Charlotte” with the team’s Buzz City logo on the side.

Brandon Ingram : adidas crazy Byw

Brandon Ingram made his return to the court, scoring 13 points in the adidas Crazy BYW (Boost You Wear) as the Lakers defeated the Mavericks, 103-93, at STAPLES Center.

Lonzo Ball : Big Baller Brand ZO2 Remix

Lonzo Ball has a small rotation of PEs and is mostly seen in his all-back ZO2 Remix’s, but he switched it up with this purple-and-gold colorway of his signature shoe.

D’Angelo Russell : Nike pg2 “March Madness”

D’Angelo Russell kept it simple with the Nike PG2 “March Madness” on the road against the Magic.

Kyle Kuzma : Nike Kobe III

As the Lakers returned home from a four-game road trip, Kyle Kuzma (23 points) brought out the Kobe III from 2008. Well done, Kuz.

Tobias Harris : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid

Tobias Harris is killing two birds with one stone with this orange Kobe A.D. Mid by paying homage to his former college, Tennessee, and the Clippers’ City Edition uniforms.

Rudy Gobert : Nike Air Max Dominate “Zelda Custom”

Rudy Gobert was the third athlete last night that wore a Kickstradmis custom on-court. The Stifle Tower wore a Zelda-themed Nike Air Max Dominate.

You can find all these sneakers on HoopHype’s Amazon Page.