Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
IT having hip surgery; Lakers keen on talks – via espn.com
March 28 01:44 PM
The Lakers have remain interested in talking to guard Isaiah Thomas, who is having surgery on his right hip Thursday, about a free-agent deal after this season, sources told ESPN.
Blogtable: Should Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics fret more over their star guard’s health? – via nba.com
March 28 12:52 PM
More stressed about the health of their All-Star point guard: Warriors or Celtics?
David Aldridge: Celtics, for sure. The Warriors still have a former Finals MVP and
March 28 10:48 AM
We are presenting the 100 NBA players who have done the most to change the way we play the game, how we talk about the game and the culture of basketball.
Watch Boston Celtics NBA live stream – via stream.nbcsports.com
March 26 01:01 PM
How to watch Boston Celtics NBA live streams, featuring Kyrie Irving and Al Horford
Karl-Anthony Towns gave a performance for the ages for the… – via theathletic.com
March 29 03:04 AM
Kawahine Andrade has been with her boyfriend long enough that she can tell when a big game is…
They will not ‘shut up and dribble’. Social activism returns to NBA after a silent era – via sacbee.com
March 28 10:07 PM
In light of the protests over the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark that blocked Sacramento Kings games, NBA pioneer Wayne Embry recalls how the game’s early superstars became outspoken activists during the racist climate of the 1950’s and early 60’s.
Doggone good: JR Smith goes off after visit with therapy dog – via espn.com
March 29 01:26 AM
Man’s best friend? That was the case for JR Smith, who chilled out pregame with Remington the therapy dog, then snapped a slump by shooting lights out against Charlotte.
Isaiah Thomas’ arduous journey from MVP candidate to limbo sets up an even tougher challenge – via sports.yahoo.com
March 28 09:09 PM
It’s late March 2018, but the news of Isaiah Thomas’ season-ending hip surgery has me thinking of late March 2017. When Thomas was an MVP candidate, not a twice-traded fallen star. When Thomas was a starter for East-leading Boston, not Lonzo Ball’s backup for lottery-bound L.A. When Thomas seemed destined
Want justice for Stephon Clark? Anger alone isn’t the way to do it – via sacbee.com
March 28 09:21 PM
Protesters flooded Sacramento City Hall in California on Tuesday, March 27, to vent about the police shooting of Stephon Clark, killed by two officers in his grandmother’s backyard. Reform must come from the California Legislature and Congress. Clark’s funeral is Thursday, March 29.
The reinvention plan takes its first step. Will the Marlins exceed expectations? – via miamiherald.com
March 28 05:43 PM
After an offseason of sweeping change under new owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, the reshaped Miami Marlins take the field Thursday with young roster that hopes to defy its dismal expectations.
Of course LeBron James thinks he’s the NBA’s MVP – via sports.yahoo.com
March 28 04:17 PM
It’s not surprising that LeBron James believes he should be the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. Given who he is and what he’s doing, it’d be more surprising if he didn’t.
March 28 11:51 AM
Sixers fans are pumped about the return of No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz. What, realistically, should those fans expect from Fultz this postseason?
David Aldridge:
A positive sign: Wizards upgrade John Wall to ‘questionable’ for next game – via washingtonpost.com
March 28 01:35 PM
Wall will travel with the team for the one-game road trip to Detroit and take part in the Thursday morning shootaround.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 92-81 loss to the… – via theathletic.com
March 28 03:19 AM
Still minus four All-Stars, the Warriors can’t keep up in a 92-81 loss to the Pacers.
What motivated John Wall through his injury? Listening to the haters – via nbcsports.com
March 27 10:25 PM
As John Wall finishes up his injury rehab, he sat down with Chris Miller to talk about the last month on the shelf.
