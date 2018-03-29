Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Game Changers: Ranking the 100 most influential NBA players ever – via espn.com March 28 10:48 AM We are presenting the 100 NBA players who have done the most to change the way we play the game, how we talk about the game and the culture of basketball. Shares

They will not 'shut up and dribble'. Social activism returns to NBA after a silent era – via sacbee.com March 28 10:07 PM In light of the protests over the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark that blocked Sacramento Kings games, NBA pioneer Wayne Embry recalls how the game's early superstars became outspoken activists during the racist climate of the 1950's and early 60's.

Doggone good: JR Smith goes off after visit with therapy dog – via espn.com March 29 01:26 AM Man's best friend? That was the case for JR Smith, who chilled out pregame with Remington the therapy dog, then snapped a slump by shooting lights out against Charlotte.

Isaiah Thomas' arduous journey from MVP candidate to limbo sets up an even tougher challenge – via sports.yahoo.com March 28 09:09 PM It's late March 2018, but the news of Isaiah Thomas' season-ending hip surgery has me thinking of late March 2017. When Thomas was an MVP candidate, not a twice-traded fallen star. When Thomas was a starter for East-leading Boston, not Lonzo Ball's backup for lottery-bound L.A. When Thomas seemed destined

Want justice for Stephon Clark? Anger alone isn't the way to do it – via sacbee.com March 28 09:21 PM Protesters flooded Sacramento City Hall in California on Tuesday, March 27, to vent about the police shooting of Stephon Clark, killed by two officers in his grandmother's backyard. Reform must come from the California Legislature and Congress. Clark's funeral is Thursday, March 29.

The reinvention plan takes its first step. Will the Marlins exceed expectations? – via miamiherald.com March 28 05:43 PM After an offseason of sweeping change under new owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, the reshaped Miami Marlins take the field Thursday with young roster that hopes to defy its dismal expectations.

Of course LeBron James thinks he's the NBA's MVP – via sports.yahoo.com March 28 04:17 PM It's not surprising that LeBron James believes he should be the NBA's Most Valuable Player. Given who he is and what he's doing, it'd be more surprising if he didn't.