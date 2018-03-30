Top 10 prospect Darius Bazley to skip college, go straight to G League

Darius Bazley, a projected Top 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has de-committed from Syracuse University to instead play in the NBA G League.

Story link to the first top high school-to-G League prospect, Darius Bazley: https://t.co/aM7VW2GF9M pic.twitter.com/k3z2lrgtgA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2018

While former top prospects like Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay have skipped college to instead play overseas, Bazley will enter uncharted waters.

Bazley, currently ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the nation, spoke about why he made this impactful decision (via Yahoo Sports):

“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA. I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA. I see most guys now are spending time in the G League even after they went to school and the draft, so this gives me the chance to accelerate the process. There have been a lot of successful guys who have been brought up in the G League, and I’m confident that I will be one of them.”

The 6-foot-9 player can sign a contract in September and will be eligible for the development league’s draft in October.

Multiple sources indicated Darius Bazley's G League salary next season is capped at $26,000, according to the tiered salary structure. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 29, 2018

His contract will reportedly not exceed $26,000 but he will be eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Woo expects more top players to do this if and when the G League can offer more compensation (via Sports Illustrated):

“The key variable in more kids following this path likely pertains to the growth of G League salaries, which increased as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Standard contracts remain comparatively meager to the overseas route, or even the estimated dollar value of a one-year college scholarship.”

He recently participated in the McDonald’s All-American game. For what it’s worth, the G League Showcase in January featured 35 players who had once received that honor while in high school.

Related G League team in Mexico City may not have affiliate franchise in NBA