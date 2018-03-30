Report: Rick Pitino contacted Bucks, no NBA teams yet have interest

While former Louisville Men’s Basketball head coach Rick Pitino was linked to the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching vacancy, it seems unlikely.

Pitino, 65, has not coached in the NBA since his last gig with the Boston Celtics in 2001. He was also a head coach and an assistant coach with the New York Knicks in the 1980s as well.

No confirmed NBA interest in Pitino has yet emerged. The only known contact to date he’s had with an NBA team, league sources say, was initiated by Pitino’s side — not the team (Milwaukee) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 30, 2018

Marc Stein of the New York Times included the one-time National Association of Basketball Coach of the Year as someone to watch for Milwaukee next season.

But according to his latest update, it was not the Bucks who were interested in him but rather the other way around. Pitino reportedly expressed a desire for the job, though it does not seem reciprocated.

It’s no surprise that Pitino wanted the gig considering the appeal of working with young Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described the job as the one likely to become “the most sought-after” this offseason.

The New Zealand Breakers, I’m told, have offered their vacant head coaching position to former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. The @NZBreakers play in Australia’s @NBL and their new American ownership has been pitching Pitino’s representative on the post this week. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 30, 2018

The 65-year-old hired a new agent to help him find his next landing spot but Stein added that there is “no confirmed” interest.

He reported that the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League offered him a position.

Mike Rutherford speculated that it’s entirely possible he could accept (via SB Nation):

“If I had to guess, I would say that Pitino either takes another year off or spends the next 12 months holding down an off the beaten path position like this one. Then, a year from now (maybe two depending how the FBI stuff shakes out), he gets another job as a D-I head coach.”

Rutherford believes the next position would be in the NCAA, though, and not in the NBA.

Other rumored candidates for the Bucks include David Fizdale, Jeff Van Gundy, Kevin McHale and Monty Williams.

