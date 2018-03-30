NBA podcasts du jour: On Joel Embiid's injury and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 30 05:07 AM
Happy Friday! Anthony and Adam start by discussing OKC-San Antonio. The Spurs Spursed again. Then, they take you through which teams, players or coaches have the most on the line in the upcoming playoffs and briefly touch on what Joel Embiid's eye injury means for the playoff picture.
A 5th Kevin Durant ejection, another loss – via theathletic.com
March 30 03:30 AM
Kevin Durant was ejected for a fifth time this season and the Warriors lost for the 5th time in the past seven games. What’s up with KD? Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss. Plus we dive into Quinn Cook’s continued emergence and some other topics.
March 30 03:00 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin recording five minutes after finding out that Joel Embiid will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a fractured orbital bone. As they sort through their emotions, they discuss why this is Ben’s fault and Markelle Fultz shouldn’t be blamed (2:00), how much this hurts the playoffs, potential silver linings for the Sixers (10:00), and how this will affect Ben Simmons (18:00) …
Ray Allen on His Basketball Philosophy, Life After the NBA, and Acting in ‘He Got Game’ | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 10)
March 30 02:30 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with retired basketball star Ray Allen to talk about sticking to a routine (6:45), navigating the expectations of others while playing in the NBA (28:08), and starring in the classic basketball movie ‘He Got Game’ (39:35).
Streaking Sixers, Scrappy Celtics, and the Evolution of KAT | Group Chat (Ep. 238) – via theringer.com
March 29 08:18 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss the bright future of the Philadelphia 76ers (2:41) and the Boston Celtics’ ability to elicit valuable production from unproven players (14:51). Then, they re-rank this season’s rookie class (26:02) and examine Karl-Anthony Towns’s complicated stardom (34:42).
Tanking, MVPs, the value of awards – via espn.com
March 29 04:25 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Nick Friedell discuss the race to tank (8:55), the case for splitting up the MVP (25:20) and the value of various awards (38:40).
LOCKED ON NBA – March 29 – The Scout breaking down the tiers of the East and West from Locked on NBA
March 29 12:47 PM
David Locke is joined by an NBA Scout who comes on the show and gives his take but not his name. They break down the tiers of the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference playoff races. A tough look at Anthony Davis, why Denver is in trouble and don't forget the Clippers.
March 29 11:23 AM
One benefit of the injury bug that has beseiged Golden State is the development of young players who are beginning to find their place in the NBA. One such player is Warriors guard Quinn Cook, who is quietly enjoying his best season as a pro. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group caught up with Cook and Nolan Smith, assistant coach at Duke, to discuss the long road that brought him to this point in his career.
Impact of Injuries + State of Standings – via NBA.com
March 29 10:20 AM
How will injuries to Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving affect Golden State and Boston? We break it down while also talking about the importance of watching games in person, the current playoff picture, best clutch shooters and more.
