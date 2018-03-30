NBA sneakers of the night: Hassan Whiteside returns in Jordan XI and more

The Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside made his return to the hardwood after missing nine games with a custom Air Jordan XI that featured one of his favorite villains. In Oakland, Kevin Durant came back, too, with one of his popular sneaker colorways but only lasted a half due to an ejection.

Russell Westbrook wore his signature Why Not Zer0.1 sneaker that complemented the Thunder’s away uniforms and Giannis Antetokounmpo wore a cream-colored Kobe A.D. Mid. Thaddeus Young and Stanley Johnson wore two special Nike collabs and John Wall debuted an adidas player-exclusive during pregame shootaround. And in Indiana, Lance Stephenson brought out a classic Air Jordan III.

Check out some of yesterday’s best kicks from around the league.

Hassan Whiteside : Air Jordan XI Custom “Win Like 96”

Throughout the season, Hassan Whiteside has worn customs by Kickstradomis. He brought out this Joker-inspired custom on the Air Jordan XI “Win Like 96.”

Kevin Durant : Nike KDX “Aunt Pearl”

Kevin Durant returned last night after missing the last couple games with a rib injury and wore the KDX “Aunt Pearl” that pays homage to his aunt Pearl’s battle with cancer.

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 PE

In the first of two games on TNT, Russell Westbrook had a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) in this all-navy blue with orange accents of his Why Not Zer0.1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE

The Greek Freak poured in 32 points in the Bucks’ 116-107 win over the Warriors in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

Thaddeus Young : Nike PG2 “Playstation”

Paul George may be long gone from Indiana, but Pacers players are still wearing his sneakers on-court. Thaddeus Young brought out the Nike PG2 “Playstation” last night.

John Wall : adidas Crazy BYW PE

John Wall may still be a DNP-Injury, but he’s still rocking heat on the sidelines. He wore an adidas Crazy BYW “Wall Way” PE as the Wizards faced the Pistons.

Stanley Johnson : Nike Kyrie 2 “Ky-rispy Kreme”

One of Stanely Johnson’s favorite Nike Basketball models is the Kyrie 2. He brought out the Kyrie 2 “Ky-rispy Kreme” that released in 2015.

Lance Stephenson : Air Jordan III “Black Cement”

Born Ready took the classic “Black Cement” colorway of the Air Jordan III to the court.

