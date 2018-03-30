Trending stories: Jason Kidd sounds off and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
‘If You Want to Be Great, You Have to Work’: Jason Kidd Counters His Critics – via bleacherreport.com
March 29 11:36 AM
PHOENIX — Sixty-seven days have passed since Jason Kidd patrolled an NBA court, an excruciating exile for a guy who’s spent his entire adult life dribbling, passing or coaching…
Forget the old-school afro; Nets have found their modern center in Jarrett Allen – via cbssports.com
March 29 01:55 PM
Brooklyn’s prized big man was supposed to be a project, but he has made an impact in his first season
Heat getting better where it matters most in the playoffs – on defense and at home – via miamiherald.com
March 29 11:47 PM
Miami could have locked up a postseason berth had the Pistons (35-40) lost to the Wizards Thursday. Instead, the Heat pick up a game on Washington, the No. 6 seed, which now holds only a half game lead over Miami.
Kevin Durant gets two techs, ejected after yelling obscenities at ref (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 30 12:15 AM
Durant went after Tre Maddox with multiple f-bombs.
Pistons to memorialize Zeke Upshaw with honorary call-up from G League – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 29 09:30 PM
The Hofstra product had a sudden cardiac arrest last week while playing for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.
Draymond Green describes pelvic contusion, flu – via mercurynews.com
March 29 03:35 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Draymond Green has not played in a game since March 19, missing the last nine days because of a pelvic c…
First high school-to-G League prospect: ‘I’m aware this might start a trend’ – via sports.yahoo.com
March 29 03:47 PM
Darius Bazley is forging a new path for prospects. ATLANTA — With McDonald’s All American Darius Bazley becoming the first five-star prospect to take the high school-to-G League approach, there is a strong belief around the NBA that this could open the door for more players as an alternative avenue
Projected top-10 draft pick Darius Bazley to make leap from high school to G League – via sports.yahoo.com
March 29 03:38 PM
Darius Bazley plans to sign in the NBA G League. ATLANTA — McDonald’s All American and Syracuse commit Darius Bazley — a projected top-10 selection in the 2019 NBA draft — has decided to turn professional and plans to sign in the NBA G League, Bazley told Yahoo Sports. Bazley, 17, told Yahoo Sports
Stephon Clark’s brother says protestors shouldn’t block entrance to Sacrament Kings games – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 29 01:00 PM
Kings host Pacers tonight
James Harden is the NBA MVP, but who belongs on the ballot with him? – via sbnation.com
March 29 12:05 PM
We know who’s winning the award, but the real intrigue is who belongs in the other top-five spots.
March 29 12:50 PM
The Sacramento Kings will set up an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark and begin working with local groups leading protests around Golden 1 Center, with Vince Carter, Garrett Temple and Doug Christie all involved.
Ranking Top NBA Draft Prospects Playing in NCAA Tournament’s Final Four – via bleacherreport.com
March 29 12:00 PM
NBA scouts from across the league will be traveling to San Antonio for a look at the Final Four prospects. The Kansas-Villanova matchup will draw the most attention from NBA evaluators…
Enes Kanter guts it out after taking hard hit by countryman – via nypost.com
March 29 01:24 AM
PHILADELPHIA — Enes Kanter could barely walk in the visitor’s locker room after Wednesday’s 118-101 Knicks loss to the 76ers still racked with back pain after a hard fall. He hobbled down the hallw…
