Twitter Q&A: Best NBA team in five years, picking article topics, best nicknames, how March Madness affects draft stock and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky answer questions that listeners submitted via Twitter. Below are the time-stamps for the specific questions from listeners:

2:45: How do you choose your HoopsHype article topics and which players you interview/analyze?

12:25: Which NBA team will be the league’s best in five years?

22:20: What was your favorite NBA team growing up?

28:05: Which teams would realistically turn into contenders if they acquired Kawhi Leonard?

39:25: Which athlete was your favorite to interview and why?

53:20: Which college coach will be the next to make the jump to the NBA?

57:55: What are the best NBA nicknames in history?

1:04:35: How much do you think top college players’ performance in the NCAA Tournament impacts their draft stock? And how effective will Trae Young be in the NBA?

1:12:00: Are you a fan of the legendary sports writer Sam Smith? Did you enjoy The Jordan Rules?

1:13:35: Is Emmanuel Mudiay’s career dead?

This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek. Download the Seat Geek app, pick out an event and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $20 off your first ticket purchase!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.