11 things you may not know about Jason Kidd

1. He eliminated Grant Hill‘s Duke from the 1993 NCAA tournament.

2. He never averaged 11-plus assists in a season.

3. He recorded a song called ‘What the Kidd Did’.

4. He averaged 4-plus rebounds each of his 19 years in the NBA.

5. He once played against three sumo wrestlers in Japan. Michael Jordan was the referee.

6. He made $188 million on NBA salaries alone during his playing career.

7. He leads all point guards in NBA history in rebounds and it’s not even close.

8. He made the playoffs 17 years in a row.

9. He shot only 39.1 percent from the field in his playoff career.

10. He shot the ball seven times in 108 minutes at the 2008 Olympics.

11. He played himself in a Lil’ Bow Wow movie.

