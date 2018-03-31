Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Watch Gerald Green’s three-pointer at buzzer giving Rockets 11th straight win – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 31 01:05 AM
Gerald Green made a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 21-point, second-half deficit to win.
Bulpett: Celtics’ team-first approach is lifting them up – via bostonherald.com
March 30 04:21 PM
If there is anything crazier than the Celtics going 4-0 on a Western Conference road trip despite all their injuries, it is simply this: they can be better.Even with their two best players — Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — missing the entire journey through Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and Al Horford and Marcus Morris missing the Jazz game to make it six rotation players on the shelf (Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are the others), the Brad Boys found ways to win …
Cavaliers have plan to slow roll Tyronn Lue’s return – via cleveland.com
March 30 06:59 PM
Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers’ deep thinkers have a plan to ease him back into his job as head coach, Larry Drew said.
Kevin Durant on ejections: “I don’t think that has anything to do with character” – via mercurynews.com
March 30 05:46 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant took exception to suggestions that his league-leading five ejections reflects his character.
Tyler Johnson now latest Heat injury concern – via sun-sentinel.com
March 30 10:48 AM
Miami Heat now waiting on Tyler Johnson’s sprained right ankle.
March 30 09:03 AM
This week’s highlights includes Boston’s fun run, LeBron working the corner and jersey madness.
Why Wade to Adebayo alley-oops feel magical. Plus, a stat Heat now leads league in – via miamiherald.com
March 30 12:12 PM
In Thursday night’s win over the Chicago Bulls, Wade and Adebayo hooked up for their seventh alley-oop jam since Wade was acquired at the trade deadline on Feb. 8. The dunk was voted Kia’s No. 1 play of the day by the NBA.
Tyronn Lue’s leave as coach reaches two weeks, will attend game against Pelicans – via cleveland.com
March 30 10:56 AM
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tyronn Lue’s absence as Cavaliers head coach is stretching to two weeks, though he’ll be at the game tonight against the Pelicans to watch. Lue, 40, last coached a game on March 17, though he didn’t return…
On day of Stephon Clark’s funeral, Sacramento Kings seek to engage a community in anguish – via washingtonpost.com
March 30 08:21 AM
As protests continue, the Kings have taken steps to create a dialogue and create an atmosphere of healing in the city.
