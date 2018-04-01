Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
John Wall returns with a ‘crazy’ new look, ready to prove Wizards are better with him – via sports.yahoo.com
March 31 10:01 PM
Wall played his first game in more than two months and had the kind of performance that should silence any debate about what kind of team the Wizards are without him.
Shares
‘If You Want to Be Great, You Have to Work’: Jason Kidd Counters His Critics – via bleacherreport.com
March 29 11:36 AM
PHOENIX — Sixty-seven days have passed since Jason Kidd patrolled an NBA court, an excruciating exile for a guy who’s spent his entire adult life dribbling, passing or coaching…
Shares
Heat squanders chance to clinch playoff spot, loses third time to Nets – via miamiherald.com
March 31 11:08 PM
Five takeaways from the Heat’s 110-109 overtime loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Saturday:
Shares
John Wall’s return to the Wizards lineup means they will limit their rotations – via washingtonpost.com
March 31 11:22 PM
The point guard’s return gives Coach Scott Brooks more options, while likely resulting in a reduction in playing time for others.
Shares
Matt Barnes lifts up Stephon Clark’s sons at rally, pledges to be ‘driving force’ for change – via sacbee.com
March 31 07:34 PM
Former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes, a Del Campo High School graduate, announced he is setting up a scholarship fund for Stephon Clark’s sons and wants to do the same in other cities.
Shares
Stan Van Gundy’s message: My brother’s open to coaching again – via nypost.com
March 31 08:42 PM
The always outspoken Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy took a dig at the Knicks for never giving Patrick Ewing an interview while saying his brother, ahem, could be available this offseason. Stan Van Gu…
Shares
Chris Webber belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Stop snubbing him. – via sbnation.com
March 31 04:25 PM
His peak was extraordinary. Let’s acknowledge it.
Shares
With playoffs getting closer, this Heat guard is relieved he won’t be sidelined again – via miamiherald.com
March 31 12:56 PM
Heat guard Tyler Johnson is glad the ankle sprain he suffered last Thursday against the Chicago Bulls won’t cost him any playing time with Miami on the verge of clinching a playoff spot.
Shares
March 31 02:20 AM
Current Kings Vince Carter, Garrett Temple and the retired Doug Christie attend “Kings and Queens Rise: A Youth Voice Forum for Healing,” a forum held for a community still in shock over the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, 22, by police.
Comments