10 things you may not know about Jerry West

1. He’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer among players no taller than 6-foot-2.

2. He never won the MVP award but finished second in the MVP vote four times.

3. He averaged 20-plus points every season as a pro except his rookie year.

4. He has battled depression since childhood.

5. He averaged 29.1 points per game in his playoff career.

6. He led the NBA Finals in scoring five times … and lost every time.

7. He had a 58.9 percent winning record coaching the Lakers in the late 70’s.

8. He doesn’t want to be on the NBA logo anymore.

9. Drafting Drew Gooden over Amare Stoudemire is one of his greatest regrets as general manager.

10. He’s not big into analytics.

