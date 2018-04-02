Trending stories: Chris Webber has been snubbed and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Chris Webber belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Stop snubbing him. – via sbnation.com
March 31 04:25 PM
His peak was extraordinary. Let’s acknowledge it.
Shares
Miami Heat fines Whiteside for expletive-filled rant – via miamiherald.com
April 01 03:17 PM
Whiteside will not be suspended.
Shares
Sources: MRI results clean on Patrick McCaw’s lower back after scary fall – via sports.yahoo.com
April 01 12:58 PM
After a scary fall in which Patrick McCaw lost feeling in his legs for a moment, MRI results on the Golden State Warriors guard’s lower back returned structurally sound, league sources told Yahoo Sports. There is no timetable for McCaw’s return, but there is hope that he will be discharged from the
Shares
Here’s your Warriors’ injury report for Sunday against the Suns – via mercurynews.com
April 01 04:18 PM
OAKLAND – Warriors’ Draymond Green (left elbow strain) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are both probable for Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Thompson, who missed…
Shares
John Wall returns with a ‘crazy’ new look, ready to prove Wizards are better with him – via sports.yahoo.com
March 31 10:01 PM
Wall played his first game in more than two months and had the kind of performance that should silence any debate about what kind of team the Wizards are without him.
Shares
Walter McCarty an admirer – via bostonherald.com
April 01 12:42 PM
Walter McCarty was in his office at the University of Evansville the other day. He’s spending almost all his time there a week or so after becoming the school’s head basketball coach, and while the job is fitting well, there are still some things Walt needs to work out.“I got to get the temperature right,” he said. “I’m freezing in here.”
Comments