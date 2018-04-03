Kawhi Leonard trade suitors hope to land him sometime around NBA draft

The San Antonio Spurs and Kawhi Leonard have not found a resolution as the regular season nears an end. What’s next for the 2014 Finals MVP?

Brian Windhorst reported that executives around the league believe that Leonard is available for trade (via Outside The Lines):

“I have already talked to several NBA general managers. At the end of this season, teams will call the Spurs and inquire about the availability of Kawhi Leonard.”

Zach Lowe confirmed the report, speculating that a move could happen around the time of the 2018 NBA Draft.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose recently said he believes Leonard has “played his final game” with the Spurs, speculating the Boston Celtics are a possible fit. Rose has previously stated that the 2014 NBA Finals MVP wants out of San Antonio.

Former NBA player Nate Robinson is also now on record stating that the Spurs star is unhappy with his current situation and would prefer to play for a team closer to his hometown (Los Angeles).