NBA podcasts du jour: Let's talk about coaches on the hot seat

LOCKED ON NBA – Coaches On The Hot Seat, Hall Of Fame Snubs and Tonight’s Biggest Games from Locked on NBA
April 03 07:53 AM
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) talk about which coaches are coaching for their jobs in the final weeks of the season and why Chris Webber belongs in the Hall of Fame before previewing Tuesday night's biggest games.
April 03 07:52 AM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
April 03 03:48 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Adam Himmelsbach, Celtics beat writer for the Boston Globe. Mannix and Himmelsbach discuss Boston’s improbable winning streak, Kyrie Irving’s knee injury, what the team needs from Al Horford and more.&n
Playoff seeding, the San Antonio crossroad – via espn.com
April 02 10:41 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Andrew Han, Ohm Youngmisuk and Ramona Shelburne get together to chat about a Gordon Hayward sighting (3:40), the toughest lower seed in the East (6:05), the bottom of the West playoffs (12:35), the San Antonio crossroad (18:35) and the team with the most drama this season (34:15).
Episode 76: Denver Nuggets Takeover – via uninterrupted.com
April 02 07:08 PM
Trey Lyles makes his debut as Mason Plumlee, Paul Milsap (cameo) & Ally Sturm ride alongside Richard for another episode of RT! At the start of the NCAA tournament when this episode was recorded, the start of the Nuggets 2 week long road trip – the crew dove into everything NCAA. Kentucky, Duke & Arizona all in one room makes for a fun conversation (don’t believe me – just listen) …
April 02 05:52 PM
Chase was joined by Wizards play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz to talk about John Wall’s return to the Wizards and how dangerous they could be in the playoffs. Plus, Buckhantz discusses his selection to the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame and the best food cities in the NBA.
Kelly Dwyer – via espn.com
April 02 04:46 PM
Popular NBA writer Kelly Dwyer joins The Woj Pod to discuss the league as its rolls into the final days prior to the playoffs, as well as the early days of the basketball internet, his time together with Woj at Yahoo, mental health in the NBA, and much, much more.
April 02 04:04 PM
CHARLOTTE — Keith Pompey talks about Sunday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He also breaks down the play of Amir Johnson, T.J, McConnell and Markelle Fultz.
April 02 01:58 PM
Mark Medina is joined by Logan Murdock to talk about the brutal Patrick McCaw injury as well as the return on the All-Stars. You’ll hear from Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
Shaquille O’Neal becomes best friends with Gronk in Miami, plus we unveil our Borderline Bracket champion for 2018 and play the porn star challenge – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 148
April 02 10:04 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about the huge party in Miami where Rob Gronkowski crashed the stage, and Shaq talks about how they quickly became best friends. He also clears up the rumors that Gronk was hammered, he was only drinking water and was totally sober. We also roll out a new feature called “Uncle Shannon’s Neighborhood” where we enjoy the daily meanderings of the great Shannon Sharpe …
