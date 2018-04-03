Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Trail Blazers’ Ed Davis targets early return from sprained ankle – via nbcsports.com April 02 05:09 PM Davis has ditched the walking boot and is not limping after rolling his ankle Friday against the Clippers. Shares

Heat’s Whiteside regrets expletive-filled rant. Here’s what he, Spoelstra had to say – via miamiherald.com April 02 02:37 PM Hassan Whiteside’s attitude Monday afternoon was different than the one he displayed in the aftermath of Saturday’s 110-109 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets when he criticized Heat coaches for often benching him late in games. Shares

Nets’ Joe Harris is no average Joe, nearing a hefty… – via theathletic.com April 02 11:38 AM Harris was once a seldom-used Cleveland Cavalier, but in Brooklyn, he has shined as he heads into free agency having earned the respect of people in the league including LeBron James. Shares