Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
As Hornets’ GM, Mitch Kupchak would be on phone a lot. Rebuild can’t be put on hold. – via charlotteobserver.com
April 02 05:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets offer Mitch Kupchak, former Lakers general manager their job. What to do about coach Steve Clifford, Kemba Walker will top to-do list.
Blazers fans put up billboard asking LeBron James to be Damian Lillard’s ‘third option’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 02 06:45 PM
The campaign raised more than $6,800 to put up a billboard, bus ads, and posters in Portland as a jab toward other towns hoping to draw LBJ.
Trail Blazers’ Ed Davis targets early return from sprained ankle – via nbcsports.com
April 02 05:09 PM
Davis has ditched the walking boot and is not limping after rolling his ankle Friday against the Clippers.
Report: Celtics’ Marcus Smart to have surgery on thumb, hopes to return for playoffs – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 16 11:47 AM
He is their best perimeter defender and key to the best team defense in the NBA this season.
Patrick McCaw to Vince Carter after injury: ‘I know you didn’t mean to harm me in any way’ – via sports.yahoo.com
April 02 06:20 PM
Patrick McCaw reached out to Vince Carter on Monday to say that he’s not upset with him for the play that sent him off the court Saturday on a stretcher.
Heat’s Whiteside regrets expletive-filled rant. Here’s what he, Spoelstra had to say – via miamiherald.com
April 02 02:37 PM
Hassan Whiteside’s attitude Monday afternoon was different than the one he displayed in the aftermath of Saturday’s 110-109 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets when he criticized Heat coaches for often benching him late in games.
April 02 01:03 PM
On Monday, when the NBA’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City opens its doors on World Autism Awareness Day, it will be as the first sensory-inclusive retail store in the world.
Nets’ Joe Harris is no average Joe, nearing a hefty… – via theathletic.com
April 02 11:38 AM
Harris was once a seldom-used Cleveland Cavalier, but in Brooklyn, he has shined as he heads into free agency having earned the respect of people in the league including LeBron James.
Heat’s Hassan Whiteside regrets criticizing the team over playing time issues – via sun-sentinel.com
April 02 02:28 PM
The Miami Heat players and coaches react to Hassan Whiteside complaining about not playing in late-game situations.
