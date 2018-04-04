NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Trae Young, Arinze Onuaku and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 78: How Should Kawhi Leonard Fit Into the L.A. Lakers Decision Making This Summer?
April 04 06:56 AM
Could the San Antonio Spurs Forward Be a Target in 2018 or 2019?
LOCKED ON NBA–4/4/18–Looking at the playoff picture in the West and East; Gordon Hayward injury update; Recapping Tuesday’s action and Previewing Wednesday’s from Locked on NBA
April 04 04:37 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. It was a busy night around the Association, and Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) recap everything you need to know. They then take a look at the playoff standings in each conference, and John talks about a silver lining during Gordon Hayward’s injury recovery. Finally, they preview Wednesday’s slate of games.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 04 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the NBA’s vague definition of MVP (4:00) and then move to the MVP year of James Harden (9:00), whether this season changes his value next to KD, Steph and LeBron, and whether he’ll be the unanimous winner in June. Also: what about LeBron’s MVP case (19:00)? Then: best and worst case scenarios for this year’s Finals MVP (29:00) and the Sixers/Hornets poetry of Brett Brown (34:00) …
Nice win for the Warriors in OKC – via theathletic.com
April 04 02:16 AM
The shorthanded Warriors beat the Thunder in impressive fashion in OKC, getting a big scoring night from Kevin Durant, good defense and a shocking contribution from Damian Jones. Erik Horne and Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman join the podcast to discuss what it means for the Warriors, for OKC and more.
POST GAME: CELTICS @ Bucks | Apr. 3 | Kyrie Irving | Giannis Antetokounmpo from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
April 04 12:59 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (53-23) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-36) 8 p.m., BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI.
Celtics and Bucks link up in what will possibly be a preview of the first-round, as the Cs have locked up the two seed and Milwaukee’s hovering around seven, led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo …
Ric Bucher on NBA Lottery, Brett Brown for Coach Of The Year, and Kevin Durant for MVP – via bleacherreport.com
April 04 12:54 AM
Ric Bucher returns to the podcast for a round of “it’s NOT too early AND…” featuring a prediction on the NBA Western Conference Playoffs, some thoughts on Kawhi Leonard’s situation with the San Antonio Spurs, a strong case for inducting Chris Webber into the Hall of Fame, reconfirming 76ers’ Brett Brown as his pick for Coach of The Year, and ……
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Previewing the Draft Class of 2019 – via basketballinsiders.com
April 03 10:34 PM
After spending time with some of 2019’s top draft prospects at recent events, Joel Brigham and Dennis Chambers discuss the best forthcoming prospects at Duke, North Carolina, and even the G-League.
April 03 10:22 PM
In this episode, Sam chats with Cole Zwicker about a variety of topics. First, they talk about the Kawhi Leonard report from ESPN, which noted that teams are going to be gathering their war chest to make big-time offers for Leonard this summer. They chat about the situation surrounding him, his contract situation, and the CBA’s supermax failure …
Ep 51 – Spurs Danny Green on Kawhi Meeting and Playing for Pop + Can the Sixers make the Finals? – via Chris Broussard
April 03 10:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs Danny Green joins the pod to set the record straight about the team meeting with Kawhi, who the Spurs are gameplanning with him out, and what it’s like getting yelled out by Pop. Chris breaks down his Top 5 coaches of all time. Then on Knockdown J, would you give Kawhi the super max? Is James Harden the unanimous MVP? Can the Sixers make it to the Finals?
Villanova Wildcats in the NBA, Shuffling Playoff Seeds, and Predicting the Favorites | (Ep. 241) – via theringer.com
April 03 05:00 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor project the futures of Villanova players who could leap to the NBA (1:09), discuss the various possibilities for playoff seeding (16:54), and debate the favorites in each conference (32:11).
Trae Young Declares, Robert Williams’s Future, and Kentucky One-and-Dones | Draft Class (Ep. 234) – via theringer.com
April 03 02:08 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks is joined by Danny Chau to project the NBA future for Oklahoma sensation Trae Young (2:00), discuss Texas A&M; big man Robert Williams (19:00), and analyze Kentucky freshmen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jarred Vanderbilt (29:00).
Breaking down the playoff races – via usatoday.com
April 03 11:11 AM
On this week’s edition of the NBA A to Z podcast, Insider Sam Amick discusses the Wild West playoff race with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. They discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ attempt to end their league-long playoff drought, the San Antonio Spurs’ hopes of continuing their two-decade-long playoff streak, and the many other subplots of this race.
Arinze Onuaku on NBA Stints, Ways to Improve the G League, Overseas Experiences (Ep. 67) – via HoopsHype.com
April 03 08:23 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by former NBA player Arinze Onuaku. The big man discusses his time in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. He also shares what it was like playing in the G League and what the NBA can do to make that a more appealing option for players …
