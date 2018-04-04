NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Trae Young, Arinze Onuaku and more

April 04 03:01 AM

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the NBA’s vague definition of MVP (4:00) and then move to the MVP year of James Harden (9:00), whether this season changes his value next to KD, Steph and LeBron, and whether he’ll be the unanimous winner in June. Also: what about LeBron’s MVP case (19:00)? Then: best and worst case scenarios for this year’s Finals MVP (29:00) and the Sixers/Hornets poetry of Brett Brown (34:00) …