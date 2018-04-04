NBA Sneakers of the Night: Durant debuts new KDX and more

Yesterday, Kevin Durant returned to his former arena with a KDX in a popular color scheme sneakerheads adore. His opponents, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, also wore some fresh colorways of their own signature sneakers.

From Los Angeles to Indiana, Montrezl Harrell, Myles Turner, Trevor Booker and Lance Stephenson brought out some customs of their favorite TV shows, movies and video games. In The Land, LeBron James wore a new Lebron 15 colorway as part of his #LeBronWatch collection that honored his favorite baseball player.

PJ Tucker wore a popular Air Jordan VI colorway sits atop sneakerheads’ grail list. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to bring out some good player-exclusive Kobe A.D. Mids to match whatever jersey the Bucks are wearing for the night, and Klay Thompson wore a nice two-tone colorway of his ANTA KT3s.

Check out some of yesterday’s hottest kicks from around the league.

Kevin Durant : Nike KDX “What The”

Returning to a city he used to call home for eight seasons, Kevin Durant debuted the “What The” colorway of the KDX. The sneakers feature a mashup of all of Durant’s colorways from his 10th signature sneaker all over both shoes. The KDX “What The” releases today at the House of Hoops locations in Harlem, San Francisco Center and Serramonte Center.

Paul George : Nike PG2

Paul George wore this new colorway of his PG2 against the Warriors on Easter Sunday. The shoe features an all-grey upper with different hues of blue and a dab of neon green on the lace hole.

Russell Westbrook: AIR Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 PE

The Brodie is always looking to make a fashion statement every time the cameras are on him. Against his former teammate, Westbrook wore an all-metallic colorway of his Why Not Zer0.1.

Montrezl Harrell : Air Jordan XX9 Custom

Trezz has worn different types of customs this season to pay homage to some of his favorite cartoons. He rocked these mismatched Simpsons-inspired Jordan XX9 customs by Kickstradomis at STAPLES Center.

Trevor Booker : Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Custom

Trevor Booker is trying to let everyone know that big men can have cool kicks too. He wore these X-Men Hyperdunks customized by Kickstradomis.

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “Griffey”

LeBron James debuted a new colorway to his #LeBronWatch collection last night at home against the Raptors. Paying homage to one of his favorite athletes, Ken Griffey, this LeBron 15 model draws inspiration from The Kid’s signature Seattle Mariners colorway on his kicks. The shoe also features a “23” and James’s famous “Dunkman” logo on the heel tabs.

Another night, another flex. PJ's the Sneaker King. pic.twitter.com/xnx92yyYMW — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 4, 2018

PJ Tucker : Air Jordan VI “Doernbecher”

PJ Tucker wears shoes that sneakerheads deem too precious to even think of doing anything other than wearing them casually. Tucker, who has one of the illest sneaker collections in the NBA, wore the Air Jordan VI “Doernbecher.”

Myles Turner : Nike PG1 Custom

Myles Turner is another big man that showcased some custom kicks last night. Turner, an avid Star Wars fan, wore this Stormtrooper PG1 made by Kickstradomis.

Lance Stephenson : Jordan XVI Custom

Players around the league have shown their obsession with the ever-so-popular Fortnite game — whether it’s streaming themselves playing or wearing customized kicks. Lance Stephenson, of the many NBA Fortnite fans, got the custom treatment of his Jordan XVIs with his favorite game from none other than … yup, you guessed it: Kickstradomis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE

While DeMar DeRozan is known for having some of the best player-exclusives from the Black Mamba’s signature line, the Greek Freak has pulled out some decent colorways to put him in the discussion for top PEs. Giannis Antetokounmpo wore this green-and-gold A.D. Mid in yesterday’s win against the Celtics.

Klay Thompson : Anta KT3

Klay Thompson wore this white-and-blue colorway of the ANTA KT3, his third signature shoe with Chinese-based brand ANTA.

