Paul George has struggled on long midrange shots for the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George was one of the best midrange shooters in the league last year, but has since had a season-long slump.

No one in the league made more long midrange shots than George during his final season with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 2.5 per game. He was also fifth-most accurate among those with at least 200 field goal attempts from this zone.

But since he joined his new team, he hasn’t been able to maintain that success. Shane Young wrote about how the wing has struggled in this zone (via Clutch Points):

“George is shooting a career-high percentage at the rim, but wildly suffering on his typical mid-range pull-ups off the screen-roll. Somehow, he went from 48.4 percent on mid-range jumpers (by far the best of his career), down to one of his worst seasons on long twos.”

He has made just 0.8 long midrange shots per game for Oklahoma City. He has averaged 0.65 points per possession on midrange attempts, the worst in the league among those with at least 100 opportunities. Last year, he ranked No. 3 overall (1.01 PPP) when looking at the same qualifications.

The wing is now shooting 60-of-189 (31.7 percent) on shots taken between 16 feet and 24 feet of the basket. This ranks as the third-worst in the league among those with at least 100 field goal attempts from this area.

George is 18-for-67 (26.9 percent) overall from midrange since the All-Star break. It’s the second-worst in the NBA among those who have had 50 field goal attempts from midrange during this span.

George was shooting a career-best 43.2 percent from three-point range before the All-Star break.

This is another area where he has fallen off, however, somehow shooting just 28.9 percent since then for the Thunder. He was shooting 42.7 percent on all attempts above the break but has recently shot just 27.0 percent.

While the midrange dip was worrisome, it was less of an issue considering he was making long distance shots. But if those aren’t landing either, there might be a serious problem for the five-time All-Star.

Paul George says he’s having ‘mechanical issues’ with his jump shot https://t.co/9TGMBiOS2N — The Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) April 4, 2018