Trending stories: NBA 2K League draft, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and more

Heat clinches playoff berth by beating Hawks – via miamiherald.com
April 03 09:56 PM
Miami used a late 11-0 run to win it.
How Klay Thompson did not “miss a beat” following right thumb injury – via mercurynews.com
April 03 09:23 AM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson has shot efficiently since returning from a right thumb injury.
Ben Simmons growing as vocal leader for Sixers – via nbcsports.com
April 03 02:59 PM
As Ben Simmons’ game has progressed during his rookie season, he’s also grown as a vocal leader. By Jessica Camerato
Al Horford finally explains his bizarre rebounding flinch – via sports.yahoo.com
April 03 04:55 PM
Al Horford has inexplicably been flinching every so often after missed free throws, as if he’s frightened by the basketball.
Report: NBA GMs will inquire about Kawhi Leonard, because of course they will – via sports.yahoo.com
April 03 03:19 PM
It’s yet to be clear whether or not Kawhi Leonard will actually hit the trade market this summer, but here’s what we do know.
Sources: Silver to reveal 1st pick at 2K draft – via espn.com
April 03 03:32 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver will become the first commissioner of the four major North American professional sports leagues to be involved in an esports league draft, ESPN has learned.
Set for the sidelines: NBA executives weigh in on next generation of head coaches – via sports.yahoo.com
April 03 02:02 PM
On the condition of anonymity, Yahoo Sports asked more than three dozen high-ranking team executives to name two assistants whom they see as the top head-coaching prospects.
Kevin Durant on James Harden’s inevitable MVP chase:… – via theathletic.com
April 02 06:49 PM
Kevin Durant salutes James Harden’s epic season and discusses the Thunder team that had three future MVPs — Durant, Harden and Russell Westbrook.
NBA Playoff Picture: Where the Timberwolves, Pelicans are holding on for dear life – via sports.yahoo.com
April 03 10:12 AM
It’s tough to see the the horizon through the window of ever-changing standings, so we’ll do our best here.
LeBron James says playing all 82 is a media narrative – via cleveland.com
April 03 11:54 AM
As LeBron James nears doing something he’s never done before in the NBA, he said playing all 82 games is not his plan.
