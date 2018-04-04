USA Today Sports

Trending stories: NBA 2K League draft, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and more

Trending stories: NBA 2K League draft, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and more

Social Media

Trending stories: NBA 2K League draft, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 03 09:56 PM
Miami used a late 11-0 run to win it.

Shares

April 03 09:23 AM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson has shot efficiently since returning from a right thumb injury.

Shares

April 03 02:59 PM
As Ben Simmons’ game has progressed during his rookie season, he’s also grown as a vocal leader. By Jessica Camerato

Shares

April 03 04:55 PM
Al Horford has inexplicably been flinching every so often after missed free throws, as if he’s frightened by the basketball.

Shares

April 03 03:19 PM
It’s yet to be clear whether or not Kawhi Leonard will actually hit the trade market this summer, but here’s what we do know.

Shares

April 03 03:32 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver will become the first commissioner of the four major North American professional sports leagues to be involved in an esports league draft, ESPN has learned.

Shares

April 03 02:02 PM
On the condition of anonymity, Yahoo Sports asked more than three dozen high-ranking team executives to name two assistants whom they see as the top head-coaching prospects.

Shares

April 02 06:49 PM
Kevin Durant salutes James Harden’s epic season and discusses the Thunder team that had three future MVPs — Durant, Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Shares

April 03 10:12 AM
It’s tough to see the the horizon through the window of ever-changing standings, so we’ll do our best here.

Shares

April 03 11:54 AM
As LeBron James nears doing something he’s never done before in the NBA, he said playing all 82 games is not his plan.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home